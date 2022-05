Click here to read the full article. Mango anticipates its brand-new flagship in New York City will become one of its most profitable locations globally. Spread across three floors of the Grande Dame building on Fifth Avenue, the 23,000-square-foot store offers women’s, men’s and children’s wear alongside perks like onsite tailoring, upgraded fitting rooms, a designated place to donate clothing for recycling and five NFT experiences. “We believe [stores are] a privileged place to meet our customer,” said Toni Ruiz, Mango CEO. The flagship follows the “New Med” design Mango unveiled at it’s Barcelona flagship earlier this year, with terrazzo floors, arched mirrors...

