Why free school lunch for all is coming to an end

By Deseret Digital Media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — Free school lunches and breakfasts offered to all for students in eligible schools for the past two years, regardless of income, will come to an end at the end of the school year. U.S. Department of Agriculture waivers in place since March 2020 as...

Utah State
Utah Education
The 74

4-Day School Week? Rural Districts Adjusting to Teacher Burnout, Low Attendance

A recent review of school guidance and communications from the Centers on Disease Control and Prevention argues that the federal agency failed often in its goal of providing timely, actionable information to states and districts around COVID-19 safety protocols. As Chalkbeat’s Matt Barnum reports, research on the effectiveness of masking, appropriate distancing, and school building […]
The Independent

Florida school yearbook on hold over student protest photos

Yearbooks at a central Florida high school won't be distributed until images of students holding rainbow flags and a “love is love” sign while protesting the state's so-called “Don't Say Gay” law can be covered up. District officials said they don't want anyone thinking that the school supported the students' walkout.Lyman High School Principal Michael Hunter said in a statement on Monday that “pictures and descriptions" documenting a student walk-out in March in response to Florida's Parental Rights in Education law should have been “caught earlier in the review process."The bill, signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron...
Daily Mail

Schools that switched to remote learning harmed children's educational achievement in math, Harvard study finds as it praises Florida and Texas for keeping schools open

Students in school districts that relied more heavily on remote learning during the pandemic fell behind in math at a far greater rate than students in states, like Texas and Florida, that stuck to in-person classes, according to a Harvard study. Nationally, all students have seen a decrease in academic...
Slate

When Your Kid Has No Teachers at All

For the past few months, Dylan Peers McCoy, who covers education for the Indianapolis public radio station WFYI, has been hearing stories of parents who show up at their local public school only to find out their kids have no teachers—and these missing teachers work in special education. McCoy knew special educators often struggle with paperwork, along with the stress of managing kids with complicated needs. But it wasn’t till she got a few teachers on the phone that she realized exactly how their burnout was snowballing. Having so many missing colleagues meant that the teachers who got left behind were fending for themselves. On Wednesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with McCoy about why schools around the country are struggling to keep teachers in special education classrooms. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Source New Mexico

As teen mental health worsens, schools learn how to help

Teen mental health already was deteriorating before the coronavirus pandemic. In the two years since, the isolation, grief and anxiety created by school closures, deaths and loss of family income have led to even steeper declines in children’s mental health, experts say. Awash in federal pandemic relief money— roughly...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Another Colorado School District Moves to Four-Day School Week

Did you know that 64% of Colorado school districts operate on a four-day school week?. If you're like me, that number is surprising. I had no idea so many schools in Colorado had made the switch and the number is rising. At last count, 116 school districts had changed to a four-day week. Many of these are rural districts and charter schools, but not all of them.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Report: Burial sites found at 53 Native American boarding schools

A new federal study shows more than 500 students died at Native American boarding schools that sought to assimilate Indigenous children into white society.  The Interior Department released the report Wednesday. It is the first volume of the investigative report that seeks to address the troubling legacy of federal Indian boarding school policies.  The investigation found that from 1819 to...
KSLTV

Southern Utah Representative resigns from position in Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Travis Seegmiller of the Utah House of Representatives has announced his resignation Tuesday effective July 1, 2022. According to a release, “Seegmiller and his family plan to move outside the boundaries of his current district, requiring the representative to forgo his elected position and withdraw from his current election.”
One Green Planet

Petition: Demand Free Menstrual Products in Public Schools

On October 8, 2021, Governor Newsom of California signed AB-367 into legislation requiring all public schools and colleges to provide free menstrual products for all of their students. While this is a huge win, unfortunately, access to free and sanitary menstrual products in public schools is not the norm. This is why we need the rest of the United States to follow suit. Currently, many students across the country experience period poverty, which refers to what happens when they don’t have access to bathroom necessities that are menstrual products.
