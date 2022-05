If you have a 401(k) account, you're already taking a very important step when it comes to saving for retirement. This type of account is provided through your employer and uses pre-tax money to help you save up for those years when you won't be working. Most employees are automatically enrolled in an account by their employer and they can choose how much of each paycheck they want contributed to the account. The automatic nature of these savings helps you build your balance without having to lift a finger.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO