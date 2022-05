On a chilly, 60-degree morning in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the women’s golf team for the orange and blue began its competition as the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Albuquerque Regional on Monday. The tournament would go on for three days as the top women’s golf teams at the collegiate level battled it out on the green to see who would go on to the NCAA Championships at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

