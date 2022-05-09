ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Highlights from Bears 2022 rookie minicamp

By Alyssa Barbieri
 2 days ago
The Chicago Bears held their rookie minicamp last weekend, where 11 draft picks, 16 undrafted rookie signees and a group of tryout players gathered at Halas Hall for three days of practices.

Top draft picks cornerback Kyler Gordon, safety Jaquan Brisker and wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. were among those who made an early impression during the three-day camp.

There were also several tryout players who made a strong impression and earned contracts with the Bears: Ball State linebacker Christian Albright, Charlotte safety Jon Alexander, TCU long snapper Antonio Ortiz, Northern Arizona defensive end Carson Taylor, Western Michigan safety A.J. Thomas and Ohio running back De’Montre Tuggle.

While there wasn’t any live tackling during the camp, some of Chicago’s top rookies certainly stood out in the brief highlights shared by the team’s official Twitter account:

The Bears rookies will meet with the rest of the team for the first of several Organized Team Activities (OTA) practices beginning May 16-17 and continuing May 19, May 23-24, May 26, June 6-7 and wrapping June 9 before mandatory minicamp from June 14-16.

VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings brass doesn’t seem to think Cousins is “a winner”…but is Kirk turning over a new leaf already?

So it’s the offseason in the NFL, and the period between the end of the NFL Draft and the beginning of Training Camp might be the single most dead news time of the entire calendar year when it comes to football. So, we the media, hit the streets looking for interesting subject lines and stories to write. Sometimes we read between the lines a little and sometimes we don’t…I’d argue that this story that popped up is the latter, and apparently I’m not alone in the thought.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has 1-Word Reaction To Tom Brady News

Erin Andrews seems to be fired up about working with Tom Brady in the near future. On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Brady will be joining Fox Sports once his playing days are over. That could be after this season, in five seasons, or perhaps even 10 seasons from now.
NFL
The Spun

Look: The 6 Super Bowl Favorites After The NFL Draft

With the NFL offseason well underway, OddsChecker dropped the Super Bowl odds for some of the league's top teams following the 2022 NFL Draft. And according to the folks over there, the Buffalo Bills are still the favorites to take home next season's Lombardi Trophy. Per OddsChecker's Matt O'Leary:. The...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Could Sign Newly Released Pro Bowl Cornerback

One of the areas in which the Green Bay Packers are strong in terms of starting talent is cornerback. Jaire Alexander is a borderline All-Pro, Rasul Douglas almost made the Pro Bowl in just 12 games played, and Eric Stokes was one of the best rookie defensive backs last season. However, after those three, the talent level dips tremendously. Additionally, the Packers did not address the position in the 2022 NFL Draft. For this reason, the Packers could look into signing James Bradberry, who was just released by the New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former Super Bowl Champion Rips Wilson, Broncos to Shreds

The 2022 Denver Broncos hype train has reached an increasingly high rate of speed this offseason with Russell Wilson serving as the conductor. Thanks to the blockbuster arrival of the veteran quarterback, orange-and-blue-speckled optimism is as feverish as it's been in more than a half-decade when the franchise was last relevant.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draymond Green and wife Hazel commit $100,000 to fund honoring MSU basketball teammate Adreian Payne

Draymond Green made sure to pay tribute to his fallen former teammate and friend Adreian Payne during Monday night’s NBA playoff game, but he and his wife Hazel plan to do much more to honor the life and legacy of Adreian Payne. After the Golden State Warriors win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Green told the media that he and his wife Hazel are committing $100,000 to start a fund in Payne’s honor.
EAST LANSING, MI
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Giants and Packers Sends Pro Bowl Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
