ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Local Investor Buys Chula Vista Industrial, Retail Site for $4.61 Million

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sd62h_0fYN5JeK00
Broadway Auto Plaza, 1137 Broadway. Photo credit: Screen shot, Google Street View

Two Chula Vista commercial sites, one for industrial tenants, the other for a single-tenant retailer, have been sold for $4.61 million, according to a real estate firm.

Nicholas Totah, first vice president and Joseph Gutierrez, an investment associate for the Totah Group in Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Downtown office, represented the sellers, Joe Kellejian – the one-time mayor of Solana Beach – and Marian Kellejian.

The buyer, North Park Sunshine, LLC, a local private investor, was also secured and represented by Gutierrez and Totah.

Broadway Auto Plaza, located at 1137 Broadway and fully leased at the time of sale, includes an industrial building with five tenants. The single-tenant building is leased to a car wash.

The total rentable area is 10,428 square-feet and the property has not changed hands for nearly 50 years.

Originally developed in 1989, the buildings are located across from Broadway Plaza, anchored by Costco and Wal-Mart, and the Palomar Trolley Center, anchored by Target.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a commercial real estate brokerage firm, specializes in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Solana Beach, CA
Solana Beach, CA
Business
San Diego, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
Chula Vista, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Business
Times of San Diego

Zooooom! LEGOLAND California Resort Unveils Global Debut of World’s-First Ferrari Build and Race

On Friday LEGOLAND California Resort debuted its newest attraction, LEGO Ferrari Build and Race. Capitalizing on the increased popularity of Formula 1 racing (with viewership up 56% compared to 2020), the new attraction puts visitors in the driver’s seat with cutting-edge digital technology that guests have never experienced at any other LEGOLAND theme park in the world.
CARLSBAD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Commercial Real Estate#Retailer#Chula#The Totah Group#Marcus Millichap#Llc#Wal Mart#Target#Mmi
Times of San Diego

San Diego Weekend Guide: May 13-15 – Foodie Edition

Sure, it’s Friday the 13th. But no fraidy cats up in here! Still, this San Diego weekend, friends, we do have a tough one (shudder) for you. That would be, can fitness co-exist when food fests abound? The events start breaking out everywhere in summer in San Diego. Yet with swimsuit season just around the corner, does one indulge? It’s a true Cali conundrum.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Times of San Diego

Fast-Moving Brush Fire Destroys Over 20 Million-Dollar Homes in Laguna Niguel

More than 20 homes have been destroyed in a fire in Aliso Canyon area of Laguna Niguel that has consumed at least 200 acres and was 0% contained early Thursday. A wind- and terrain-driven fire marched relentlessly through an enclave of multimillion-dollar estates on the hillside overlooking the ocean, leading to evacuations of dozens of residents and high school students in the community.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
Times of San Diego

Seth Roberts, 22, Convicted of Raping Two Women at Knifepoint in San Diego County

A 22-year-old man was convicted Friday of raping two women at knifepoint in San Diego County in late 2018. A San Diego jury deliberated for less than a day before finding Seth Alan Roberts guilty of seven felony counts, including two forcible rape counts. Roberts was also charged with raping another woman, his former girlfriend, but jurors acquitted him of a rape count related to that alleged victim.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy