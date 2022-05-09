ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Reconsiders Controversial Changes to Rooftop Solar Incentives

By Reuters
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RKVa0_0fYN4KUq00
Rooftop solar panels on a home in Santa Clarita. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/

California is asking solar companies, utilities and others to weigh in yet again in a long-standing process to reform the state’s key rooftop solar power incentive, the state’s public utilities regulator said in a document filed on Monday.

The California Public Utilities Commission is seeking additional input into a proposal issued last year that was vilified by the solar panel installation sector as a jobs and industry-killer.

Specifically, the agency is asking for feedback on whether solar panel owners should help fund low-income assistance and energy efficiency programs and whether they should qualify for an additional bill credit, which would be phased out gradually, on top of the credits they receive for exporting power they do not use to the grid.

The agency is seeking comments until June 10.

Comments / 20

James Carnahan
4d ago

When someone pays 60k for solar like I just did, I should never be charged for electricity, when I produce way more than I use. PGE should lower the rates they charge because they are getting free production from people like me. I don't care if they never give me credit for my overproduction, just never charge me a dime, and lower the cost to others. PGE made over 400 million last year up from 100 million the year before, because they raised rates. They will be just fine. I could live 15 miles away in Roseville, and be charged .11 cents a kwh but because I live in PGE zone I pay .33 and up to .51 in summer. Somethings not right.

Reply(3)
28
Kawaii Cube
4d ago

Solar installation is just way too high. Some companies should work with cities to bring out DIY self installations by home owners at much lower costs. Someone is preventing this lower costs to take place.

Reply(1)
14
rlm
4d ago

This is a prelude for a tax on solar, the government wants more of your money. (taxes)

Reply(1)
34
Related
NBC Bay Area

Overpriced, Overwhelmed, Over it! Investigating California's Crazy Housing

The Bay Area’s and California’s housing crisis is crazy. Shacks are selling for millions. Investors are paying all cash for homes that could go to family buyers. And generations of communities are getting priced out. Through a series of steaming reports, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit reveals its year-long investigation into The Golden State’s overpriced housing market that is leaving so many Californians overwhelmed and over it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Newsom announces $18.1 billion inflation relief package

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed an $18.1 billion inflation relief package that would send rebate checks to vehicle owners and pause the diesel sales tax. According to the governor's office, the proposal is designed to put money into the pockets of Californians to help combat global...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Government
midvalleynews.com

In California, the world’s largest legal weed market is going up in smoke

KAREN AND TOM HESSLER moved to their remote corner of Humboldt County, California, in 1971. Distrust of the government during the Vietnam war and a desire to live off the land drove them to settle in Ettersburg, some 225 miles (360km) north of San Francisco. “We thought we’d come out into the wilderness, and we could just do our thing,” Mrs Hessler says. The only way to get to the Hesslers’ farm is to navigate miles of serpentine dirt roads through northern California’s towering redwoods. The isolation that so intrigued “back to the land” hippies like the Hesslers also turned Humboldt County into the cannabis capital of California—and, therefore, America.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Solar Companies#Solar Panel
Times of San Diego

Opinion: A 4-Day Week Sounds Nice, But My Experience Shows it’s Problematic for California

California will not be mandating a four-day work week — for now — and the news should elicit a sigh of relief from Golden State employers and employees alike. The Assembly Labor and Employment Committee declined to advance Assembly Bill 2932 by the April 29 deadline, but its proponents aren’t giving up. Sponsor Cristina Garcia, a Democrat from Bell Gardens, characterized the five-day work week as a relic of the industrial revolution, and called on her colleagues to institute the reform to ensure “our workforce has a better work-life balance.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California lays out plan to drastically cut fossil fuel use

New homes built in California starting in 2026 need to be powered by all-electric furnaces, stoves and other appliances if California is to meet its ambitious climate change goals over the next two decades, according to a state pollution-reduction plan released Tuesday. The roadmap by the California Air Resources Board sets the state on a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
kcrw.com

1 man won’t stop watering, another says lawn doesn’t belong here

Starting June 1, 6 million Southern Californians will face new water restrictions that limit most of them to watering their landscapes twice or just once per week. For now, only water districts that pull significantly from the State Water Project face the restrictions, which includes large swaths of the City of Los Angeles, Ventura County, the Inland Empire and other communities. LADWP announced this week that people living at odd-numbered street addresses can wash their cars and water their lawns on Mondays and Fridays. It’s Thursdays and Sundays for even-numbered residents. Other communities could be next, and the belt-tightening may get worse before the next rainy season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Utility probes cause of California fire that burned mansions

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Southern California Edison has told state utility regulators that unspecified electrical “circuit activity” happened at about the time that a wildfire erupted near the wealthy coastal city of Laguna Niguel and burned at least 20 homes, including mansions. Plumes of smoke rose...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
sb-american.com

California Gas Prices to Spike Even More With July 1 Tax Increase

“I really don’t understand how the price of gas can rise so drastically in California,” said a Black woman and 55-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident who agreed to be interviewed for this article but asked to not be identified. “Unfortunately, we need to purchase it regardless of the prices...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

In drought-ravaged California, water use is up dramatically

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's water use jumped dramatically in March, state officials said Tuesday, as one of the driest stretches on record prompted a wave of homeowners to start watering their lawns earlier than usual in defiance of Gov. Gavin Newsom's pleas for conservation amid a severe drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy