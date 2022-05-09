ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

New government partnership aims to make internet more affordable and accessible

By Hannah Brandt
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jyNvg_0fYN44ST00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A new program could help connect tens of millions of families across the country to the internet.

President Joe Biden on Monday announced a new government partnership with internet providers.

New government effort to combat disinformation sparks Republican backlash

“It’s going to change people’s lives,” Biden said.

In last year’s infrastructure package , Congress earmarked billions of dollars for the Affordable Connectivity Program, which gives low-income families $30 monthly subsidies for internet. Now, the Biden Administration is announcing a deal with 20 companies to offer high-speed internet to qualified families for the price of that subsidy, making their internet essentially free.

“This means fast internet, good download speeds with no data caps and no extra fees,” Biden said.

WOW! Internet CEO Teresa Elder said her company is thrilled to be part of the program and helping families get access.

“So they can stay connected for learning, for telehealth, for entertainment, just socially connecting,” Elder said.

President Biden considers cancelling some student loan debt

The administration estimates that about 48 million households qualify for the program and said they will now be able to better afford internet access.

“When we connect people with high speed internet, we connect them with opportunity,” Vice President Kamala Harris said.

Families need to sign up to participate. The Biden administration is launching getinternet.gov to help get the word out. They’re also sending messages to eligible people through federal agencies and local service organizations.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said convincing people to join is an important piece of this effort.

Latest news from our Nexstar DC bureau

“We have to do more education to let folks know it’s here, you can afford it and you really need to sign up,” Raimondo said.

Ultimately, the president’s team is hopeful cutting costs here provides some relief from rising inflation .

“A little more breathing room to help them pay their bills,” Biden said.

“If the American family can say, ‘my internet bill just went to $0 a month,’ that’s fantastic,” Raimondo added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Benzinga

AT&T, Comcast, Verizon, Others Join Government's Low-Income Broadband Plan

Twenty internet providers agreed to help offer high-speed internet to millions of unconnected households through the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Wall Street Journal reports. The companies included AT&T Inc T, Comcast Corporation CMCSA, Verizon Communications Inc VZ, Cox Communications Inc, Charter Communications, Inc CHTR, Frontier Communications Parent, Inc FYBR and...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Gina Raimondo
GeekyGadgets

T-Mobile announces Internet Freedom to help you switch providers

T-Mobile has launched a new service called Internet Freedom that is designed to help you switch your broadband provider to the company even if you have a current contract. The company will cover termination fees with your current provider up to $500 and they will also offer you a 15-day test drive of their broadband for free.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet#Student Debt#Nexstar#Republican#The Biden Administration
thebossmagazine.com

Infrastructure Bill to Provides Free Internet for Millions

Millions of American homes could be connected to the internet for the first time thanks to a program designed to subsidize service for low-income homes as part of the infrastructure bill Congress passed last year. Twenty internet service providers have signed on to deliver discounted plans. The $30 per month...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

What to know for hiking the Adirondack High Peaks

The Adirondack Park has dozens upon dozens of hiking and walking trails across its 6 million acres. Among them, 46 stand apart, as the (literal) highest achievements an aspiring Adirondack hiker can hope to reach. If you're a seasoned hiker in the North Country, it's likely you're familiar with the Adirondack High Peaks.
TRAVEL
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy