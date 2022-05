VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE) – One of the benefits of the Fresno Grizzlies being a single-A affiliate, and being in the California League, is they now have regular games against the Visalia Rawhide. However, this new rivalry has been one-sided. Last season, Fresno was 19-5 against Visalia. Those 19 wins are the most wins against one […]

VISALIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO