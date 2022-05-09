A guide to Philly’s beer gardens for 2022

The organizers of the 2nd Street Festival announce the first-ever spring edition of the new Northern Liberties Night Market Series. This inaugural series of outdoor food festivals is rolling into the single fastest growing neighborhood in Philadelphia on Thursday, May 26th, from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm, on N. 2nd Street between Fairmount and Poplar streets. This new event will take place every spring and fall and is a pivot and expansion by the operators of the city's 2nd Street Festival, which returns this summer after a pandemic break. For this pop-up food festival, look for dozens of food trucks, food vendors, shopping vendors, sidewalk cafes, entertainment, music, street performers, and other fun surprises. The festival is free to attend and food/drink is pay-as-you-go.

