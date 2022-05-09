ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

A guide to Philly’s beer gardens for 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Now that we’re finally on the path to summer, solo strolls and group romps through Philly are on the rise. If you’re in search of a break where you...

DELCO.Today

Broomall Store Makes List of Best Bagel Shops in the Region

Philly has great hoagies, cheesesteaks, pizza and soft pretzels. Know what else?. You couldn’t always find great bagels in Philadelphia, writes Jillian Wilson, Michael Klein and Craig LaBan. Only in recent years have bagel shops started to appear on the regional landscape. Now there are curated menus of freshly...
BROOMALL, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Get Bagels in Philadelphia

There are tons of places to find delicious Bagels In Philadelphia. If you're visiting the city, check out our staff picks below to find out where Philly's best bagel spots are. If you're visiting on a budget, don't worry about finding a good bagel spot - there are plenty of them. Listed below are some of the best places to buy bagels in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Thrillist

12 Historic Philly Restaurants for an Old-School Dining Experience

Although Philadelphia’s most iconic landmarks like the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall are familiar grounds to many, discovering the stories behind so much of the city’s amazing food can be a much more enticing (and delicious) history lesson. This is a town filled with historic destinations that have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Southern Fried Chicken Chain Opens First Pennsylvania Location In Philly

This week marks the debut of a southern fried chicken franchise in Pennsylvania. Raising Cane's, located at 3925 Walnut Street in the University City neighborhood of Philadelphia, opened its doors on Thursday, May 12. The menu features its famous fried chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, texas toast, and secret cane's...
billypenn.com

The Martin’s potato roll empire is backing Doug Mastriano, and Philly sandwich slingers are concerned

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. The family behind Martin’s potato bread has put itself behind Doug Mastriano, a South Central Pa. state senator who rose to prominence as a Trump-supporting election denier, and espouses what some define as Christian nationalist rhetoric. He is also the front-running Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Top 7 Best Food Trucks in Philadelphia

- If you're in the mood for some fast, tasty food, the best places to go are the numerous food trucks in Philadelphia. Food Trucks in Philly are a fixture in the city, and it's easy to spot. Try out Tacos Don Memo for some of the best duck tacos. Another popular food truck is The Crepe Truck Philly, a family-owned and operated food truck located on Norris Street in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Eat and Drink at Chinatown in Philadelphia

After reading this article, you'll be ready to make your reservations at the following places. You'll be glad you did. For over 28 years, Rangoon has served its customers authentic Southeast Asian noodle dishes and seafood. But, now the popular Chinatown restaurant is closing. In a phone conversation with owner Christine Gyaw, it was made clear that the restaurant would be closing by the end of the year. The closure has triggered interest from other local restaurant owners who would like to move in. Luckily, there's still time to get in for a meal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Northern Liberties Night Market Returns to N. 2nd Street with Dozens of Food Trucks, Vendors and Music

The organizers of the 2nd Street Festival announce the first-ever spring edition of the new Northern Liberties Night Market Series. This inaugural series of outdoor food festivals is rolling into the single fastest growing neighborhood in Philadelphia on Thursday, May 26th, from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm, on N. 2nd Street between Fairmount and Poplar streets. This new event will take place every spring and fall and is a pivot and expansion by the operators of the city's 2nd Street Festival, which returns this summer after a pandemic break. For this pop-up food festival, look for dozens of food trucks, food vendors, shopping vendors, sidewalk cafes, entertainment, music, street performers, and other fun surprises. The festival is free to attend and food/drink is pay-as-you-go.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

South Philly resident Lozzi wins teaching prize

A South Philly native was one of three teaching grand prize winners of the Citadel Heart of Learning Awards. Louis Lozzi, a Pennsport resident who teaches at Paul Robeson High School for Human Services, was honored as a grand prize recipient on May 2 at the Mann Center for Performing Arts during the Citadel Heart of Learning Awards ceremony, which honored a total of 31 teachers from the Philadelphia region.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
William Saint Val

Philadelphia: The Wawa Welcome to America Concert

Philadelphia throws one of the largest free concerts in the nation: The Wawa Welcome to America Concert. Philadelphia is known for many things: The Liberty Bell, cheese steaks, and of course, The Wawa Welcome to America concert. For over a decade now, this free concert has been drawing people from all over the country to Philadelphia for one night of music and celebration.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Updated Trinity in Hawthorne

A renovation not too long ago put a different spin on this traditional trinity. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. This week’s featured trinity is located on a quiet loop street in Hawthorne. It’s a true trinity, but...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Playhouse Deck Re-Opens in The Heart of New Hope with Chef Michael O’Halloran

After a brief hiatus and re-brand, Playhouse Deck –previously The Deck – a modern restaurant adjacent to the historic Bucks County Playhouse perched over the Delaware River will open its doors on Thursday, May 12 in the heart of New Hope, PA with seasonal menus from noted Chef Michael O’Halloran showcasing the best of Mediterranean cuisines in a laidback setting paired with unparalleled sprawling views of the Delaware River.
NEW HOPE, PA
phl17.com

Great eats at Ardmore restaurant week

Get ready for two weeks of great eats at prices you can’t beat! Ardmore restaurant week is back, featuring three-course dinner menus from 14 different restaurants. Get more info at destinationardmore.com.
ARDMORE, PA

