Throughout the season we will “Spotlight” the Seniors from the various North Royalton High School Varsity Teams. Today, the “Spotlight” shines on Jashhvanth Tamilselvan Kunthavai of the Boys Varsity Tennis Team. We recently had the opportunity to learn a little more about Jashhvanth and his life on and off the court.

NORTH ROYALTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO