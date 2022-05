Smart contracts are computer programs that can automatically execute the terms of a contract. They are powered by blockchain technology, which is a distributed database that allows for secure and transparent transactions. Hyperledger facilitates the implementation and verification of Smart Contracts, making our lives just a little more straightforward. End users interact with the ledger by using the smart contracts of blockchain. In just a few clicks, you can have your decentralized app or smart contract up and running on a hyperledger fabric network. You cannot tell the complexity of your Smart Contract until you define a software solution for your issue.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO