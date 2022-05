The New York Islanders made the surprising decision to fire head coach Barry Trotz on Monday after a disappointing 2021-22 season. The move came as a shock to many considering the defensive improvements the Islanders had made under Trotz, but recent rumors have shed some more light onto the organization’s decision. According to Nick Kypreos, Islanders star Mathew Barzal and Trotz apparently didn’t see eye to eye, with a void emerging between the two. When push came to shove, the Islanders chose to back their star player, rather than their coach, severing ties with Trotz in order to keep Barzal happy.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO