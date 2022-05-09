ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Begins Construction of New Fire Station

By Benito Baeza
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 2 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-In about a year a new fire station will sit near the corner of Washington Street and North College Road in Twin Falls. City officials, fire personnel, and city staff broke ground Monday afternoon to begin construction of Twin Falls Fire Station No. 2 to replace the current...

Lakeland Gazette

Structure Fire

This past weekend #LFD crews responded to a fully engulfed structure fire. Thankfully all residents had safely evacuated the property prior to arrival and #firefighters were able to quickly bring the flames under control. #LakelandFD#firstresponders#LFDinACTION.
ACCIDENTS
KREM2

Construction underway for new condos on the former Idaho Veneer site

POST FALLS, Idaho — Construction is underway on the former Idaho Veneer site, as reported by our news partner, The Coeur d'Alene Press. The Millworx community will include in its first phase a 90-unit apartment complex with retail space on the main floor and 60 “town-home style condominiums,” according to representative Robert Jacobs, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Residential.
POST FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Firefighters Save People Trapped in Burley House Fire

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people had to be rescued by firefighters when they became trapped by a fire late Monday night in Burley. According to the Burley Fire Department, crews were called out to a house on Elba Street on fire at around 11:20 p.m. where four people were trapped inside. One person was able to make it out of the burning house on their own, two others were trapped in the main part of the house while a fourth person could not get out of the basement. Heyburn Fire Department arrived to help. Firefighters were able to help the two people upstairs escape through a window and back door. Burley Fire said it took nine firefighters to rescue the man trapped downstairs. Two out of the three people had to be flown by air ambulance to a Utah hospital; their condition was not known. Around 20 fire personnel worked to put the fire out. The Cassia County Sheriff's Office and Cassia County Medic also responded to the fire. The Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.
BURLEY, ID
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Issues Water Curtailment Order for the Snake River Region

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho water managers have issued the first water curtailment order for the year as water levels on the Snake River are expected to come up short. The Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) on Thursday sent 328 groundwater users with junior water rights notice of possible curtailment as early as May 20. The IDWR predicts a shortfall of around 162,6000 acre-foot of water to senior priority water users on the Eastern Snake River Plain for the season. "The shortfall prediction means that IDWR will curtail more than 328 ground water rights with priority dates junior to Dec. 25, 1979 in the coming weeks if the holders of those water rights do not come into compliance with an approved mitigation plan with a ground water district," said the state agency in the announcement. The junior water rights users have until May 20, to join one of the seven approved mitigation plans for the Eastern Snake River Plain, or show how their plan would not impact senior water rights users, to avoid curtailment, according to IDWR. "By law, we have to keep people with senior water rights whole, and we want to make the junior ground water pumpers aware that despite the settlement agreements between the Surface Water Coalition (“SWC”), IGWA, and the Participating Cities, if junior ground water pumpers are not participating in an approved mitigation plan, they could be subject to curtailment this year," said Mathew Weaver, Deputy Director of IDWR in a prepared statement. At the end of April, the IDWR declared a drought emergency for more than half of the state.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Update: Power still out for several Idahoans, some large outages resolved

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Some of the large outages early Monday have been resolved, but several Idahoans are still without power due to the harsh weather. Most of the outages in the Boise area have been resolved, but Idaho Power's map shows several small outages affecting dozens of customers. Some outages have occurred near Idaho City and Black Canyon. Most don't have a predicted resolution time, but crews are out working to restore people's power.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Traffic Light South of the Perrine Bridge to be Replaced

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A traffic light near the Perrine Bridge is set to be replaced this summer as plans move forward to make improvement to U.S. Highway 93. The Idaho Transportation Department announced work crews will begin work next week to prepare foundations to completely replace the traffic lights at Fillmore Street/Bridgeview Boulevard and U.S. 93. Later this summer the section of U.S. 93/Blue Lakes Blvd will be redone from the bridge to Pole Line Road. Once the new pavement is put down the lights at the intersection will be replaced. “Being able to start the initial foundation work now will help expedite the construction timeline and further reduce impacts to motorists traveling through this busy corridor this summer,” said ITD Project Manager Steve Hunter in a prepared statement. Most of the work will take place during the day. Drivers will need to keep an eye out for work crews. ITD said the layout and design of the intersection will not change.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fire guts garage, destroys classic vehicles stored inside

BLACKFOOT — A fire broke out in a detached garage on the corner of Apple Street and Wooten Way on Tuesday morning. Most of the contents of the garage were destroyed, including some collector vehicles and stored items in the structure. Blackfoot police and fire units were dispatched to the scene and found the structure engulfed in flames. ...
BLACKFOOT, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Car with Human Remains Recovered from Snake River in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities recovered a car from the Snake River Sunday morning thought to belong to a young man who went missing around four years ago. According to the Idaho Falls Police Department, a gray Nissan Versa hatchback was found in the river close to the Johns Hole boat ramp with help from a dive team and the group called Adventures With Purpose. The car and plates match the description of a car that then teen Matthew Jedediah "Jed" Hall was last seen driving in June of 2018. The Bonneville County Sheriff's OFfice and Hendrickson's Towing assisted with the recovery of the car. Authorities have been in contact with the Hall family and the remains found in the vehicle are in the process of being identified. Family reported Hall missing on the morning of January 22, 2018, who was then 16 years old. At the time he had taken a handgun and camping gear. Adventures with Purpose is a search and recovery dive team that helps families search for missing loved ones. According to its website, since 2019 it has solved 21 missing person cold cases.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

