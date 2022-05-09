7 of the Wildest and Wackiest Properties You Can Buy in Idaho Right Now

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The governor will host a discussion Wednesday to seek input from citizens of the Magic Valley on the impacts of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Gov. Brad Little and his Citizen Action Group will host a meeting Wednesday May 11, at the College of Southern Idaho Taylor Building from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. with public testimony beginning at around 10:30 a.m. The meeting is part of his Operation Esto Perpetua initiative to fight the growing problem of meth and fentanyl in the Gem State. The governor and his citizen group have hosted a series of meeting in Northern Idaho already this year.“Meth and fentanyl are the most serious and growing drug threats in Idaho. There is much more we can do to make Idaho’s communities safer. With Operation Esto Perpetua, we are bringing together law enforcement, lawmakers, cities, counties, tribes, families, and the public in new ways with one goal – to meaningfully reduce the flow of fentanyl and meth into the State of Idaho. I appreciate Idahoans taking the time to share their feedback with me,” Governor Little said in a prepared statement. People who cannot attend the meeting can comment online at governor@gov.idaho.gov. The information gathered at the meetings and via email will be submitted to the Law Enforcement Panel for review and action.

