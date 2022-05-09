The Linen Basics to Add to Your Summer Packing List

To everything there is a season, and right now we’re craving the hot spots—those fresh, magnetic destinations that simply get people talking. Sometimes when we travel, we first think to visit well-worn favorites, but sometimes we want to explore the pulse of places not so obvious. Have you heard about that new resort set on a secluded bay in Tulum? How about that happening new hotel in cosmopolitan Abu Dhabi? Or the food scene in Singapore? Whether you’re looking to splurge on a globe-trotting jaunt to the other side of the world or you’re just trying to find some R&R a little closer to home, here are some of the moment’s hottest hotspots that have already got people buzzing.

