Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Begins Construction of New Fire Station

By Benito Baeza
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 2 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-In about a year a new fire station will sit near the corner of Washington Street and North College Road in Twin Falls. City officials, fire personnel, and city staff broke ground Monday afternoon to begin construction of Twin Falls Fire Station No. 2 to replace the current...

KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

