BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Wednesday is starting off cool and windy, but our temperatures will see a warming trend before the end of the week. We're also going to be keeping our eye out for a stray shower Wednesday, especially in the mountains, but most of the activity will stay north of Kern.Looking ahead, warmer weather is on the way!Highs in the Valley jump into the 70s by Thursday, 80s by Friday, and will be near 90 by the weekend!

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO