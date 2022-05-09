ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls Police Need Help Identifying Suspect in Recent Theft

By Johnny Thrash
 4 days ago
The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a recent theft. On Monday, March 7 at approximately 5:45 pm, a suspect was seen hitching a trailer to a white Toyota Tundra at the intersection of Grandview West and Wrangler. The suspect then drove eastbound on Wrangler until...

