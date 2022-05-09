Four arrested after police chase

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo Police have four individuals in custody in connection with a gun incident on Monday.

Police say they attempted to pull over a vehicle just before 12:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Main Street and Utica Street during a traffic stop. The vehicle then allegedly took off and officers began pursuing that vehicle.

During the pursuit, police say one of the individuals was hanging outside the vehicle and menacing officers by pointing a handgun at them.

The pursuit finally ended in the first block of Oxford Avenue with at least four individuals taken into custody and the vehicle impounded.

Charges are being finalized, and no injuries have been reported at this time.