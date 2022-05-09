ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Four arrested after police chase

By Tom Puckett
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hw5IQ_0fYMKa6Y00

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo Police have four individuals in custody in connection with a gun incident on Monday.

Police say they attempted to pull over a vehicle just before 12:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Main Street and Utica Street during a traffic stop. The vehicle then allegedly took off and officers began pursuing that vehicle.

During the pursuit, police say one of the individuals was hanging outside the vehicle and menacing officers by pointing a handgun at them.

The pursuit finally ended in the first block of Oxford Avenue with at least four individuals taken into custody and the vehicle impounded.

Charges are being finalized, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Investigation finds “significant drug traffic” at Minnesota Ave. residence, man arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was arrested Thursday, after a brief investigation of a Minnesota Avenue residence by the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department’s Intelligence Unit. According to the Sheriff’s office, the units obtained a search warrant for the residence, but before execution of the […]
BUFFALO, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man facing murder charge for Utica Station stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a murder charge after a deadly stabbing at the metro rail station on E. Utica Street. According to the Erie County District Attorney’s office, Contrelle Hornsby, 29, stabbed 53-year-old Donnie Reese in February. Reese died at ECMC. Hornsby is being held without bail and has a […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga Police searching for missing 15-year-old

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Brooklyn Testa. Testa went missing Tuesday after she got off the school bus at her stop and didn’t return home, according to the Cheektowaga Police Department. It’s believed she might be in the French Road area of Cheektowaga. Testa stands at 5’2″, weighs 130lbs, […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy