Jalapeno Express is bringing “BBQ outside the box” to Newnan! This food truck is the result of five years in the catering business coming to a fruition for a southern food truck with a special twist. “BBQ outside the box is a unique type of pulled pork,” said Owners Jon and Leann. “We infuse our BBQ with a Jalapeno and Cilantro-infused recipe that we worked on for several months to perfect. Hatch chiles are grown in a specific part of New Mexico. They have a unique flavor; and when we fire roast them, [the taste of them] becomes even more amazing and full of flavor!”

