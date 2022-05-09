ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

On the Continued Weariness of Tribal Football Discourse

By Mari Lewis
SB Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn two competitions over the past week Liverpool has experienced polar opposite opposition discourse landscapes. Villarreal went out against Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final after launching a deserved comeback in the first half of the second leg. Before and after the match, manager Unai Emery was complimentary about Liverpool’s skill...

liverpooloffside.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Chelsea vs. Liverpool: FA Cup Final 2021-22 Preview and Team News

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell are ruled out for the final, while N’Golo Kanté and Mateo Kovačić are [cue shock] in training and will likely be available for Chelsea. While Thomas Tuchel doesn’t seem a manager who would risk fielding players who are not fully fit...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

OFFICIAL: Newcastle United will stay in the Premier League next season

After all the suffering. After all of the losses, the draws, and the lack of victories. After all of the takeover drama. After appointing an extraordinary coach. After rebuilding the team’s chemistry and attitude from the ground—or even deeper. After all of that, Newcastle United is staying in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Unai Emery
Person
Mark Lawrenson
SB Nation

Watford 0-0 Everton: Instant reaction - Toffees held to dull draw

Everton played out a goalless draw with Watford to claim one more point in their battle for survival, but this felt like an opportunity missed. The Toffees paid for their overcautious approach that had fared them so well in recent games, but didn’t quite work when they were expected to take the initiative.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton at Watford: Opposition Analysis | Maintaining Focus

For the first time in quite a while, the Toffees go into a match as favourites, even more unusual in that Frank Lampard’s team are the visitors tonight at Vicarage Road and their record as the away team over the season is dreadful. This is mitigated by the fact that the Blues are coming off their first road victory since August, a 2-1 win over Leicester City on Sunday and the opponents are Watford, who were officially relegated at the weekend. Everton have hit form over the last month and those efforts have pulled the club clear of the relegation zone. This run has been built on a gritty, disciplined approach, rather than playing teams off the park and certainly Lampard will have ensured his players retain focus for tonight’s game, as any easing off - even against weaker opposition - could prove disastrous. Here, we take a look at Roy Hodgson’s Watford in a little detail.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
SB Nation

Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

The one with all the individual errors? The one with the collective unfocus? The one that doesn’t convert chances? That one that doesn’t create chances? The one that gives up late goals? The one that puts it together from minute one to minute ninety?. It’s a bit of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham vs. Arsenal: NLD Community Player Ratings

BIG GAMES RESULT IN BIG GAME PLAYERS! Tottenham Hotspur hosted the (rescheduled) North London Derby on Thursday evening knowing they had to beat their arch-rivals to have any shot of finishing top four. What did they do? Put them to the sword. Harry Kane scored a brace and Son Heung-Min scored another past a ten-man Arsenal side after Rob Holding was sent off for two yellow cards in the first half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#English Football#Manchester United#The Champions League#Reds#Yellow Submarine#Taggysbar
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Aston Villa v Crystal Palace w/ HLTCO

What has Dan made of Crystal Palace’s season thus far?. With Palace set to play Aston Villa, Everton, and Manchester United in their final three matches of the season, what is Dan hoping/expecting to see from his side?. What has been the general perception of Palace boss, Patrick Vieira,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Son Heung-Min nominated for Premier League Player of the Season

In Tottenham Hotspur’s big North London Derby win over Arsenal yesterday, Son Heung-Min was electric, scoring another goal and extending his red-hot streak of form. Now he’s being recognized for his play with, I believe, his first ever nomination for Premier League Player of the Season!. Yesterday’s goal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

Erling Haaland chooses path of least impact in signing with Manchester City

In the post-Messi era of football, the two biggest and most coveted goal-scoring stars of the game are probably Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland. And one of them is set to play in the Premier League next season, with Manchester City announcing an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the summer transfer of Haaland earlier this week. While the deal is still subject to personal terms, that is surely just a formality at this point and the 21-year-old superfreak will be pulling on the City shirt just like his father used to back in the day.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Henderson Can Become The First Liverpool Captain To Win Everything

Jordan Brian Henderson, Liverpool’s skipper, will go down as an Anfield legend. That is no longer a question worth giving any additional air or ink to. He just is. The only questions worth our time these days are “How many trophies will Hendo lift?” and “Where does Hendo stand amongst all-time Liverpool captains?”
UEFA
SB Nation

Tottenham 3-0 Arsenal: Spurs roll past 10-man Gunners in North London Derby

It was one of the biggest, most highly anticipated, and potentially most consequential North London Derby in more than a decade. Tottenham Hotspur hosted Arsenal in a rare mid-week NLD, with Spurs needing a win to have any chance of making top four at the expense of their arch-rivals. Spurs were given a blow when central defender Cristian Romero was ruled out of the side after picking up a thigh bruise against Liverpool and with Davinson Sanchez replacing him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Let’s make this one count!

Sunderland Association Football Club is something which brings us all plenty of joy and sadness, and not usually in equal measure. When things are bad, they are dreadful, but every now and again we get a night that almost seems to make up for weeks and weeks of utter crap.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Frenkie de Jong linked with Manchester United move

Manchester United is closing in on the signing of FC Barcelona central midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer, according to multiple reports. There is a 95-percent chance the Dutchman will join the Premier League side this summer for a €70-80 million fee, per Barcelona journalist Gerard Romero. Barça would ideally like to keep de Jong, but the Catalan club’s financial situation and the midfielder’s market value could lead to his sale this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard defends conservative approach, Man City goalkeeper linked

“I wouldn’t say I’m frustrated. I think if you can’t win, you don’t lose, and we were more than secure in the game. If you ask me, I’d much rather be the team that’s got it in your hands and a point or two more on the board and maybe a game more than someone as well, so I think that probably in that situation that’s what you want, but the pressure is huge anyway.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Rival Watch: Mateo Kovacic Doubtful for FA Cup Final

Just as Liverpool FC will be without Fabinho for this Saturday’s FA Cup final, Chelsea FC are facing a potential absence of their own in midfielder Mateo Kovacic. He is suffering an ankle injury following a challenge by Daniel James, which saw the Leeds United forward get red-carded in a 3-0 defeat at Elland Road.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy