Guard Antoine Davis has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal and will return to play for the Detroit Mercy Titans. While he considered other programs in larger conferences he ultimately decided to use his extra year of college eligibility in the same place he spent his other four years playing college basketball. Considered one of the top players in the transfer portal, Davis was allowed an extra year of college eligibility due to the impact the Coronavirus had on the 2020-21 college basketball season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO