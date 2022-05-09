ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State finds itself near the top of USA TODAY's college football post-spring re-rank

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17kjYs_0fYLzWuy00

Spring is behind us when it comes to college football. We had plenty of observations from across the country and Ohio State was no different when it put on its annual spring game in late April.

Now that we’ve had a lot of transfer portal activity, spring games, injuries, and everything else that goes with an offseason of college football, it feels like a good time to take stock in the landscape of where the power might sit in the game.

Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports likes to re-rank teams on a weekly basis during the season, but he’s also not immune to taking a look at things before the leaves fall and the temps tumble. In fact, he just released his latest re-rank of college football teams and has Ohio State pretty high near the top of expectations for the 2022 season.

Here is where he has the Buckeyes, and what he says about this coming season for OSU.

Ohio State's USA TODAY re-rank after spring football

USA TODAY post-spring re-rank

No. 2

What Myerberg Says

“No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Michigan top this early USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-131, which takes into account coaching changes, injuries, springtime position battles and any offseason roster changes via the transfer portal.”

“Alabama and Georgia are destined to meet in December to decide the SEC championship. November’s meeting between the Buckeyes and Wolverines is expected to determine the Big Ten East, conference championship and a College Football Playoff berth for the second year in a row.”

List

