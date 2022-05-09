Have you seen Richie? Missing in Southie – Update – found!

Update:

We’re happy to report that Richie the dog has been safely located on Farragut Road around 6:20pm!

Original Post:

Richie the dog is missing. He is recovering from TPLO surgery so he has a black and blue harness on and he’s dragging a brown leather leash. Richie had a seizure and got away from his own when she tried to help him.

He was last seen on East Broadway but could be anywhere in the neighborhood! Please keep your eyes open!