Have you seen Richie? Missing in Southie – Update – found!

 2 days ago
Update:

We’re happy to report that Richie the dog has been safely located on Farragut Road around 6:20pm!

Original Post:

Richie the dog is missing. He is recovering from TPLO surgery so he has a black and blue harness on and he’s dragging a brown leather leash. Richie had a seizure and got away from his own when she tried to help him.

He was last seen on East Broadway but could be anywhere in the neighborhood! Please keep your eyes open!

Comments / 2

Caught in Southie

Parking Boot Fairy was in Southie on Tuesday morn!

Oh boy, looks like Boston Transportation Department was out in full force early Tuesday morning giving out boots to parking scofflaws. Up and down East and West Broadway there were many yellow boots on cars. Why does one get a boot on their car? Usually in the City of Boston, you have three or more outstanding parking tickets. The only way to get the “Boot of Shame” removed is to pay your parking tickets.
BOSTON, MA
