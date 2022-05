(Des Moines, IA) The National Weather Service is looking for a few good weather observers. The Cooperative Observer Program has several vacancies. The program helps the National Weather Service keep extensive climate records for multiple locations across the state of Iowa. Federal officials say the information is invaluable to learn more about floods, droughts, heat and cold waves, agricultural planning and assessment, engineering, and litigation. Observers would use equipment provided to them to record daily high and low temperatures, plus precipitation, and snowfall amounts at a particular time. The work will take an observer less than five minutes a day.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO