Longmeadow, MA

Counselors helping students cope after death of Longmeadow High senior

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Representative Brian Ashe, who lives in Longmeadow, reflected on the loss Monday as a local...

Medical Notes: May 9, 2022

Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group Virtual Meeting. HOLYOKE – The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, May 11 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal Degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by sharing stories, ideas, and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group Leader at 413-532-0543.
HOLYOKE, MA
