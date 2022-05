Edna Deloris Wilson of Hermiston died on May 7, 2022 in Hermiston at the age of 85. She was born on Oct. 13, 1936 in Heppner to Edgar and Mildred Wilson Morris. Edna was raised and attended school in Heppner, graduating from Heppner High School in the class of 1954. While in high school, she began working as a nurse’s aide at Pioneer Memorial Hospital and continued to work there after graduating. Edna married Maynard Struthers Sr. and operated an in-home daycare for several years. Maynard passed away in 2001 and she later married John Wilson in 2005, and he passed away in October 2021.

