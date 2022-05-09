09 May “The Inbetween” by 2021 JBWC Youth Fellow Millie Rae Rodriguez-Spencer

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

"The Inbetween" by 2021 JBWC Youth Fellow Millie Rae Rodriguez-Spencer

By Young Writers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresenting The Inbetween, a chapbook of poetry and art by 2021 JBWC Youth Fellow Millie Rae Rodriguez-Spencer. “Not only was this my first completed project,” says Millie Rae, “but an enriching...

#Poetry #The Inbetween #Art #Literary Arts
