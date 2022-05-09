09 May “The Inbetween” by 2021 JBWC Youth Fellow Millie Rae Rodriguez-Spencer

The spring is here in New York State! Yay! But those of us who have lived here forever know that spring in New York State has a variety of seasons and weather. The weather is going to be just about perfect this week. But there is a part of me that always waits for the nasty weather to return. But in the mean time, get the bikes out, take a walk or have dinner and drinks on the patio! Although our weather in Western New York can get ugly, there is nothing like late summer and spring in Buffalo!

NIAGARA FALLS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO