Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Begins Construction of New Fire Station

By Benito Baeza
 2 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-In about a year a new fire station will sit near the corner of Washington Street and North College Road in Twin Falls. City officials, fire personnel, and city staff broke ground Monday afternoon to begin construction of Twin Falls Fire Station No. 2 to replace the current...

95.7 KEZJ

Firefighters Save People Trapped in Burley House Fire

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people had to be rescued by firefighters when they became trapped by a fire late Monday night in Burley. According to the Burley Fire Department, crews were called out to a house on Elba Street on fire at around 11:20 p.m. where four people were trapped inside. One person was able to make it out of the burning house on their own, two others were trapped in the main part of the house while a fourth person could not get out of the basement. Heyburn Fire Department arrived to help. Firefighters were able to help the two people upstairs escape through a window and back door. Burley Fire said it took nine firefighters to rescue the man trapped downstairs. Two out of the three people had to be flown by air ambulance to a Utah hospital; their condition was not known. Around 20 fire personnel worked to put the fire out. The Cassia County Sheriff's Office and Cassia County Medic also responded to the fire. The Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.
BURLEY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls Home Damaged by Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls fire crews were able to keep a fire from spreading through a home Wednesday evening. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, crews were called out at around 7:30 p.m. to a house on Greenwood Drive where fire and heavy smoke was coming from the back of the house. Three crews from Twin Falls Fire and a Rock Creek Fire Department engine crew arrived to help. Once crews got on scene firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and keep it from damaging more of the house. The cause was accidental and no one was injured. Magic Valley Paramedics and Twin Falls Police also responded to the fire.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Residential House Fire in Downtown Twin Falls Near Elementary School

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)- A fire in downtown Twin Falls displaced people living in an apartment Thursday afternoon. According to Twin Falls Fire Department, crews arrived on scene at just after 2 p.m. to find the back of the multi-residence house on fire on the 500 block of 2nd Ave West. Three people were able to make it out of the house before crews arrived. Three Twin Falls Fire Engines worked to put out the blaze that moved into the attic area. The Jerome Fire Department and Rock Creek Fire Department showed up to help. It took a little more than an hour before the fire was put out. The cause is under investigation by the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office. No one was injured in the fire.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Government
95.7 KEZJ

Smallest Home For Sale in Glenns Ferry Will Cost You $95k

As one of the fastest-growing states in the country, Idaho has recently been experiencing a noticeable hike in the cost of homes that seems to be just as noticeable in rural areas. For the sake of comparison, we took a random look at Glenns Ferry and found the smallest and least expensive home currently available on the market.
GLENNS FERRY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Car with Human Remains Recovered from Snake River in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities recovered a car from the Snake River Sunday morning thought to belong to a young man who went missing around four years ago. According to the Idaho Falls Police Department, a gray Nissan Versa hatchback was found in the river close to the Johns Hole boat ramp with help from a dive team and the group called Adventures With Purpose. The car and plates match the description of a car that then teen Matthew Jedediah "Jed" Hall was last seen driving in June of 2018. The Bonneville County Sheriff's OFfice and Hendrickson's Towing assisted with the recovery of the car. Authorities have been in contact with the Hall family and the remains found in the vehicle are in the process of being identified. Family reported Hall missing on the morning of January 22, 2018, who was then 16 years old. At the time he had taken a handgun and camping gear. Adventures with Purpose is a search and recovery dive team that helps families search for missing loved ones. According to its website, since 2019 it has solved 21 missing person cold cases.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Traffic Light South of the Perrine Bridge to be Replaced

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A traffic light near the Perrine Bridge is set to be replaced this summer as plans move forward to make improvement to U.S. Highway 93. The Idaho Transportation Department announced work crews will begin work next week to prepare foundations to completely replace the traffic lights at Fillmore Street/Bridgeview Boulevard and U.S. 93. Later this summer the section of U.S. 93/Blue Lakes Blvd will be redone from the bridge to Pole Line Road. Once the new pavement is put down the lights at the intersection will be replaced. “Being able to start the initial foundation work now will help expedite the construction timeline and further reduce impacts to motorists traveling through this busy corridor this summer,” said ITD Project Manager Steve Hunter in a prepared statement. Most of the work will take place during the day. Drivers will need to keep an eye out for work crews. ITD said the layout and design of the intersection will not change.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

