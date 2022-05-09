ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Begins Construction of New Fire Station

By Benito Baeza
 2 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-In about a year a new fire station will sit near the corner of Washington Street and North College Road in Twin Falls. City officials, fire personnel, and city staff broke ground Monday afternoon to begin construction of Twin Falls Fire Station No. 2 to replace the current...

