Guinea pigs abandoned near Urbano Cafe, Jimmy’s Food Store

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo guinea pigs were abandoned near Jimmy’s Food Store and Urbano Cafe in April. The Dallas Police Department is looking for information about the animal cruelty suspect who left the guinea pigs outside the Old East Dallas business at 1410 N. Fitzhugh Ave. April...

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police: Haltom City Officers' Tires Slashed While Dining

One man was left injured and several patrol cars were damaged following a slashing incident, officials say. On Monday, May 9, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to a Texas Roadhouse Restaurant located at 5250 Endicott Avenue after receiving reports of a cutting. Officials say Haltom City Police officers were dining...
HALTOM CITY, TX
White Rhino’s roastery on the horizon as double drive-thru in Midlothian opens

A future coffee shop on Fort Worth Avenue made a blip in recent news about a double drive-thru location of White Rhino Coffee in Midlothian. “This is White Rhino’s first-ever double drive-thru location, featuring two drive-thru lanes and a walk-up window for those not traveling by car,” a news release about the Midlothian location states. “The shop will be open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.”
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Burglaries down at White Rock Lake, but 2 odd truck incidents reported

Burglaries of motor vehicles were down at White Rock Lake in April, but two events in early May had the White Rock Lake Task Force members scratching their heads. Two burglaries of vehicles were reported in April, one at Lakewood Park and one at the spillway parking lot. This is a decrease from March, which saw nine burglaries of vehicles early that month.
DALLAS, TX
UPI News

Monkey escapes from owner at Dollar General in Texas

May 11 (UPI) -- Police in Texas are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 7-month-old capuchin monkey that escaped from its owner at a Dollar General store. Lawrence Jolly, store manager at the Dollar General in Corrigan, said the monkey's owner had come into the store to buy a bottled water.
CORRIGAN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Bans Pet Store Sales of Puppies and Kittens

Dallas City Council members banned the sale of puppies and kittens in pet stores across the city Wednesday. The Humane Pet Store Ordinance takes effect in six months. It gives Dallas Petland, the one Dallas store that is still selling live animals, a chance to wind down that business. Petland...
DALLAS, TX
Mom of toddler shares details in coyote attack, residents question effectiveness of ‘hotline’

Monday night’s coyote meeting at White Rock Elementary was part education, part therapy session. Federal and local wildlife specialists expressed regret at faulting neighbors for the animal’s attack on 2-year-old Knox Thomas while on his own porch and shared their new Coyote Management Plan. Residents voiced frustration at being portrayed in the national press as coyote-petting bumpkins, and they pressed for details on how an automated hotline would keep their children safe from a clear and present danger.
DALLAS, TX
maggrand.com

Texas gunman on the run after shooting 3 women at Dallas hair salon

A Texas gunman is currently on the loose after barging into a hair salon in Dallas on Wednesday afternoon and shooting three women, according to local sources. The shooting occurred after 2 p.m. at Hair World Salon, a business located in a shopping center in a district full of Asian-owned businesses, WFAA-TV reported.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Southlake officers remove snake found in woman’s shoe

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Police officers in Southlake helped a woman with an unusual weekend call. Southlake DPS said she called animal control to help remove a snake from her closet. She found the small creature hiding in one of her shoes. Police officers responded because it was the weekend. One...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CBS DFW

Police: Man found cut, patrol vehicle tires slashed outside Haltom City restaurants

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after a man was found cut and patrol vehicle tires were slashed outside two restaurants in Haltom City early Monday morning.Around 3:41 a.m. May 9, police were dispatched to the Texas Roadhouse on Endicott Avenue in reference to a cutting. When responding officers were exiting a nearby IHOP, they found several of their vehicle tires had been slashed.When searching for a suspect, police said officers found a man behind the Texas Roadhouse who had been cut. The victim was treated and released at the scene.Officers shortly located a possible suspect responsible for the tire damage and currently have him in custody for a separate offense, police said. His identity has not been released to the public.Police said the tire-slashing suspect was "determined to not be involved in the cutting assault of the victim" and that the "assault suspect is not in custody."
HALTOM CITY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

3 Women Hospitalized After Triple Shooting at NW Dallas Hair Salon

The search is underway for a man who entered a Northwest Dallas hair salon Wednesday afternoon and shot three women. Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said a man stopped his vehicle at about 2:22 p.m. on the 2200 block of Royal Lane, walked across the shopping center parking lot and entered the Hair World Salon.
DALLAS, TX

