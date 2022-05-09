ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

NCAA Release: DI Board of Directors issues name, image and likeness guidance to schools

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=295EHA_0fYLfpUn00

The following release is from the NCAA:

The Division I Board of Directors on Monday issued guidance to schools regarding the intersection between recruiting activities and the name, image and likeness environment.

Board members emphasized a continued support for the ability of student-athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness. The guidance is intended to provide clarity for those engaging in a rapidly evolving NIL environment, acknowledging that the environment will continue to evolve, and ongoing attention will be needed to ensure student-athletes are able to benefit from these opportunities.

The guidance was developed by a task force of national leaders with student-athlete opportunity at the forefront of discussions. Specifically, the guidance defines as a booster any third-party entity that promotes an athletics program, assists with recruiting or assists with providing benefits to recruits, enrolled student-athletes or their family members. The definition could include “collectives” set up to funnel name, image and likeness deals to prospective student-athletes or enrolled student-athletes who might be considering transferring. NCAA recruiting rules preclude boosters from recruiting and/or providing benefits to prospective student-athletes.

The guidance is effective immediately. For violations that occurred prior to May 9, 2022, the board directed the enforcement staff to review the facts of individual cases but to pursue only those actions that clearly are contrary to the published interim policy, including the most severe violations of recruiting rules or payment for athletics performance. Schools are reminded of their obligation to report any potential violations through the traditional self-reporting process.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Notre Dame Snub

Despite a six-game win streak to end the 2022 regular season, Notre Dame lacrosse has not qualified for the postseason. It's the first time the Fighting Irish have missed the mark since 2005. The Notre Dame men's lacrosse team's slow start to the season proved to be its downfall. The...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Division I#Di Board Of Directors#Nil
NBC 29 News

4819 Club connecting student-athletes with fans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A sports marketing company is giving fans access to athletes like never before. Hook Sporks Marketing is helping connect them with University of Virginia Men’s Basketball. The Charlottesville-based group is offering a subscription service that ranges from autographed photos to cookouts with team members or...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two UNC commits named to USA Men’s U18 Training Camp roster

Two UNC basketball commits will compete for a spot on the USA Men’s U18 roster in late May, the organization announced on Tuesday. Both G.G. Jackson and Seth Trimble were named to the USA Men’s U18 Training Camp roster. They are two of 27 athletes named to the roster with 12 spots on the USA Basketball U18 National Team which will compete at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico, from June 6-12. Per USA Basketball, this is the full list of tryout players: Representing the class of 2021 is Corey Floyd. The class of 2022 will be represented by Mark Armstrong, Amari Bailey, Anthony Black, Eric...
BASKETBALL
The Conversation U.S.

Top athletes have special advantages entering college, like children of alumni

In recent years, colleges have paid more attention to complaints that their admissions decisions give unfair advantages to children of their alumni. Lawmakers in Congress and state legislatures are deciding whether to address the advantages given to these so-called “legacy” admissions. But as a scholar of higher education and intercollegiate athletics, I see another group of college applicants also getting preferential treatment: recruited athletes. Recruited athletes are those who are actively pursued and invited by college coaches to join a team, unlike so-called “walk-ons,” who must try out for teams after arriving at college. The advantages athletes have in college admissions...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WIBC.com

Should Indiana Allow High School Athletes To Get Paid Via NILs Marketing Contracts?

Should high school athletes get paid for their image and likeness? This is a question that the state of Indiana will have to answer sooner rather than later. The NCAA announced last year that it would allow student-athletes to monetize through NIL. As a result, those contracts began trickling down to high schoolers in the seven states that approved the contracts for prep athletes.
INDIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Meet the 24 teams and 12 individuals to advance to the 2022 NCAA Div. I Women’s Golf National Championship

College golf’s championship season is off and running, with all eyes on the Arizona desert. After three rounds of play across six regionals, a total of 24 teams and 12 individuals not on a qualifying team have punched their tickets to the 2022 NCAA Div. I Women’s Golf National Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, May 20-25.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is the Big Ten eliminating divisions in football?

The days of a two division format in the Big Ten and other conferences could be numbered. The NCAA is working to review a rule change that would allow conferences to have the ability to determine how a conference championship game can be arranged, allowing conferences to abandon the long-standing NCAA policy that only division champions may compete in any sanctioned conference championship game. And this could be a major change for the Big Ten. The NCAA Football Oversight Committee has recommended removing the requirements for a FBS conference to have a championship game. It’s expected to pass the D1 Council later...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
154K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy