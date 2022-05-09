C'Bo Flemister - look back at his Notre Dame career

C'Bo Flemister was part of Notre Dame’s 2018 recruiting class as he was rated as a three-star running back out of Pike County High School in Georgia. Although never a lead back for the Fighting Irish, Flemister had a few moments in the sun and found the end zone 10 times in his Notre Dame career.

Flemister had an off the field issue after a promising 2020 season that led to him hardly seeing the field whatsoever in 2021. The running back’s career high in yards came when he ran for 58 at Georgia Tech in 2020 while he ran for 53 more and a pair of scores against Boston College two weeks later.

Flemister entered the transfer portal a couple of weeks back and officially posted his goodbye to Notre Dame on Monday. Take a look back at Flemister’s Notre Dame stats and some of his best pictures with the Fighting Irish below.

STATS:

110 carries for 471 yards (4.3 ypc), 10 rushing touchdowns

3 receptions for 49 yards (16.3 ypr)

Image courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

