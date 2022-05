A full moon will be shown this weekend. And, NOT just a full moon. Sunday's Super Flower Blood Moon will be seen thanks to a total lunar eclipse. It's a rarity. A blood moon occurs when Earth is positioned directly between the sun and the moon. The last lunar eclipse was on May 26th of last year. If the weather is clear, millions of us will be able to watch the total lunar eclipse on May 15th and 16th.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO