Michigan State

White Michigan Councilwoman Gets Backlash For Referring To Black Colleague As “Ghetto”

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 2 days ago

Even though some words aren’t defined as racial epithets per se, you can still find yourself in serious trouble for using them in the wrong context or if said by the wrong person. Calling someone “ghetto” can be troubling regardless of the mouth it’s coming out of, but particularly when a white person uses it in reference to a person of color.

A Michigan councilwoman became the latest example of that during a recent committee meeting after other members described her actions as unprofessional and offensive for referring to a Black colleague as “ghetto” under her breath.

MLive reports that 9th Ward Councilwoman Eva Worthing of Flint made the comment last week after feeling “threatened” by comments made by 5th Ward Councilwoman Jerri Winfrey-Carter. For reference, Worthing is white and Winfrey-Carter is Black. 6th Ward Councilwoman Tonya Burns initially caught wind of the comment and decided to repeat it, also adding, “To say ghetto and to say it so easily and to laugh about it, that disturbs me.” Burns elaborated by commenting further, “That’s just wrong … You teach children and you’re comfortable saying ‘ghetto’?”

Worthing has since issued an apology, calling it a “knee-jerk reaction.” Take a look below at how she decided to defend her use of language further, via MLive :

“In a Facebook statement, Worthing, a teacher at Michigan Virtual Charter Academy, said she has been on the receiving end of derogatory comments made by other council members for years.

‘I have been called a nasty white woman, my children and occupation have been brought up and my white privilege has been mentioned solely to degrade my opinions,’ her statement says. ‘I am very sorry for my choice of words. Those who know my heart know I would NEVER ever use someone’s race to degrade them. In this case, I said it because I was threatened in a very unprofessional manner by Jerri Winfrey-Carter. I used this term to describe actions by Carter that I found extremely unsophisticated.’

‘No one can tell ME how I used that term but me and it is NOT a term that is inherently racist,’ the statement says. ‘I normally do not use language like that in the first place. I am angry at myself … I wish I had handled this better. I am very hard on myself. I’m still upset about it today. However, this one moment does not define me. I will continue to work hard for the residents of my ward.’”

The initial comment derived from a disagreement in how appointed leader Winfrey-Carter was conducting the meeting. Worthing felt aggravated that her colleague “refused to ask [Flint] city clerk how to properly chair the meeting.”

Regardless of how you feel in any heated situation, resulting to name-calling is clearly never the answer.

LG.945
2d ago

If he/she was acting "ghetto" then I see absolutely nothing wrong with her description of their behavior was correct...its not a lie if it true 🤷🏾‍♂️

103
Redhot1
2d ago

What about all the shir Mayes and the rest of them?? they have used plenty of slang words for the white members and not a word is said, but let the white lady say something and all hell breaks loss. Talk about double standard. When they get rid of Mayes then they can speak on what the white lady mumbled!!!

49
Antwenette Johnson
2d ago

that was very unprofessional and just by her feeling comfortable by using it she showed her true colors and they should reprimand her for it

55
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama's brother and his wife sue $24,000-a-year Milwaukee school for kicking their nine and 11-year-old 'model student' children out when they complained that virtual lessons 'used racist stereotypes and word plantation'

The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama and his wife are suing their children's private school alleging that administrators expelled their two sons aged nine and 11 after they complained of racist bias during virtual lessons. Craig and Kelly Robinson filed a lawsuit against the $24,000-a-year University School of...
EDUCATION
Bossip

K-12 Years A Slave: Parents Say White NY Teacher Made Black Students Sickeningly Pick Cotton And Wear Handcuffs During Slavery Lesson

ATTENTION ALL EDUCATORS—and specifically white educators, and even more specifically white educators who have Black students in their classrooms; ALL OF YOUR SLAVERY-RELATED ACTIVITIES ARE RACIST AND STUPID!!. All of them. No one needs to learn about the transatlantic slave trade through your Make Amistad Great Again in-class activities....
ROCHESTER, NY
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

