Cook County, IL

9 industry updates for GI leaders

By Riz Hatton -
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith moves from Gastro Health, GI Alliance and more, here are nine gastroenterology industry stories Becker's has reported on since May 3:. 1.Gastro Health selected Alan Oliver as the platform's new COO. 2. Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian...

WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Risk for Guillain-Barré syndrome up after Ad.26.COV2.S vaccination

The incidence of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is increased after Ad.26.COV2.S vaccination, but incidence is not increased after mRNA vaccination, according to a study published online April 26 in JAMA Network Open. Kayla E. Hanson, M.P.H., from the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute in Wisconsin, and colleagues used data from the...
WISCONSIN STATE
MedicalXpress

Marijuana linked to heart disease; supplement may mitigate risk, researchers report

People who use marijuana have an increased risk of heart disease and heart attack, according to a large study led by researchers at Stanford Medicine. The study also showed that the psychoactive component of the drug, known as THC, causes inflammation in endothelial cells that line the interior of blood vessels, as well as atherosclerosis in laboratory mice.
PHARMACEUTICALS
How Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Is Treated

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is an inherited condition in which the heart's muscle is thickened, leading to various symptoms and complications. In people with symptoms, the first step of treatment is medication. If symptoms continue despite medical therapy, more invasive therapies may be offered. This article discusses the treatment of HCM,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The role of mitochondrial fission in cardiovascular health and disease

Mitochondria are organelles involved in the regulation of various important cellular processes, ranging from ATP generation to immune activation. A healthy mitochondrial network is essential for cardiovascular function and adaptation to pathological stressors. Mitochondria undergo fission or fusion in response to various environmental cues, and these dynamic changes are vital for mitochondrial function and health. In particular, mitochondrial fission is closely coordinated with the cell cycle and is linked to changes in mitochondrial respiration and membrane permeability. Another key function of fission is the segregation of damaged mitochondrial components for degradation by mitochondrial autophagy (mitophagy). Mitochondrial fission is induced by the large GTPase dynamin-related protein 1 (DRP1) and is subject to sophisticated regulation. Activation requires various post-translational modifications of DRP1, actin polymerization and the involvement of other organelles such as the endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus and lysosomes. A decrease in mitochondrial fusion can also shift the balance towards mitochondrial fission. Although mitochondrial fission is necessary for cellular homeostasis, this process is often aberrantly activated in cardiovascular disease. Indeed, strong evidence exists that abnormal mitochondrial fission directly contributes to disease development. In this Review, we compare the physiological and pathophysiological roles of mitochondrial fission and discuss the therapeutic potential of preventing excessive mitochondrial fission in the heart and vasculature.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Recommendations updated for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

In a clinical practice guideline issued by the American Thoracic Society, together with the European Respiratory Society, Japanese Respiratory Society, and Asociacion Latinoamericana de Torax, updated recommendations are presented for the diagnosis and management of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); the updated guideline was published in the May 1 issue of the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
SEATTLE, WA
technologynetworks.com

Penetrating the Shield of Scar-Like Cells That Protects Pancreatic Tumors

Scar-like cells that make up a sizable portion of malignant pancreatic tumors and shield these cancers from immune attack are derived from mesothelial cells that line tissues and organs, a new study led by UT Southwestern researchers suggests. The findings, published in Cancer Cell, could offer a new strategy to fight pancreatic cancer, a deadly disease for which no truly effective treatments exist.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New minimally invasive treatments offer hope for patients with severe heart valve disease

National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) now offers two new procedures—TricValve and TriClipTM—bringing a comprehensive suite of treatment options, ranging from medication therapies, minimally invasive (percutaneous or transcatheter) procedures, and surgical treatments to repair or replace the damaged valve, to patients with severe tricuspid valve problems. Being the early adopter for advanced valve therapies, NHCS was the first in Asia to introduce Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), also known as Percutaneous Aortic Valve Replacement (PAVR) in 2009, and also to perform minimally invasive heart valve repair using the MitraClip system in 2011.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Associations of intracranial artery length and branch number on non-contrast enhanced MRA with cognitive impairment in individuals with carotid atherosclerosis

Developing novel risk markers for vascular contributions to cognitive impairment and dementia is important. This study aimed to extract total length, branch number and average tortuosity of intracranial distal arteries (A2, M2, P2 and more distal) from non-contrast enhanced magnetic resonance angiography (NCE-MRA) images, and explore their associations with global cognition. In 29 subjects (aged 40"“90Â years) with carotid atherosclerotic disease, the 3 intracranial vascular features on two NCE-MRA techniques (i.e. time of flight, TOF and simultaneous non-contrast angiography and intraplaque hemorrhage, SNAP) were extracted using a custom-developed software named iCafe. Arterial spin labeling (ASL) and phase contrast (PC) cerebral blood flow (CBF) were measured as references. Linear regression was performed to study their associations with global cognition, measured with the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA). Intracranial artery length and number of branches on NCE-MRA, ASL CBF and PC CBF were found to be positively associated with MoCA scores (P"‰<"‰0.01). The associations remained significant for artery length and number of branches on NCE-MRA after adjusting for clinical covariates and white matter hyperintensity volume. Further adjustment of confounding factors of ASL CBF or PC CBF did not abolish the significant association for artery length and number of branches on TOF. Our findings suggest that intracranial vascular features, including artery length and number of branches, on NCE-MRA may be useful markers of cerebrovascular health and provide added information over conventional brain blood flow measurements in individuals with cognitive impairment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Mechanisms and clinical implications of intervertebral disc calcification

Low back pain is a leading cause of disability worldwide. Intervertebral disc (IVD) degeneration is often associated with low back pain but is sometimes asymptomatic. IVD calcification is an often overlooked disc phenotype that might have considerable clinical impact. IVD calcification is not a rare finding in ageing or in degenerative and scoliotic spinal conditions, but is often ignored and under-reported. IVD calcification may lead to stiffer IVDs and altered segmental biomechanics, more severe IVD degeneration, inflammation and low back pain. Calcification is not restricted to the IVD but is also observed in the degeneration of other cartilaginous tissues, such as joint cartilage, and is involved in the tissue inflammatory process. Furthermore, IVD calcification may also affect the vertebral endplate, leading to Modic changes (non-neoplastic subchondral vertebral bone marrow lesions) and the generation of pain. Such effects in the spine might develop in similar ways to the development of subchondral marrow lesions of the knee, which are associated with osteoarthritis-related pain. We propose that IVD calcification is a phenotypic biomarker of clinically relevant disc degeneration and endplate changes. As IVD calcification has implications for the management and prognosis of degenerative spinal changes and could affect targeted therapeutics and regenerative approaches for the spine, awareness of IVD calcification should be raised in the spine community.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Digital Camera World

Fujifilm develop AI technology that can predict the progression of Alzheimer's

Fujifilm and the National Center of Neurology and Psychiatry (NCNP) have just released new research which shows that AI technology could help to predict whether or not someone is likely to get Alzheimer's disease. By monitoring brain activity, Fujifilm and NCNP say that they are able to predict whether a patient with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) will progress to having dementia within two years with an accuracy of up to 88%.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Exploring dynamics of blood flow in vascular, atherosclerotic diseases

Medical interventions, such as improving diet, lowering blood lipids, or controlling blood pressure and blood sugar, can only do so much when it comes to treating atherosclerotic disease. Is it possible to make earlier predictions for risk factors for plaque formation within the carotid arteries via characteristics of vascular structure and the dynamics of blood flow before the disease progresses?
SCIENCE

