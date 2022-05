Jacob Wilner, in his 12th season at the helm of the Nevada men's golf team, was named the conference coach of the year for the first time. Wilner led the Wolf Pack to its fourth straight NCAA Regional, which will begin Monday in Stockton, Calif. Nevada also finished 32nd in the nation, per GolfStat, two spots ahead of New Mexico for the top ranking in the conference. Wilner is the first Nevada men's golf coach to win conference coach of the year since Tom Duncan in 1996-97. He's the sixth Nevada coach to win coach of the year in the MW, joining Jian Li You (diving), Jay Johnson (baseball), TJ Bruce (baseball), Eric Musselman (men's basketball) and Sylvain Malroux (men's tennis).

