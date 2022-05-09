ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Ward Park Playground Community Meeting Scheduled for May 21

Alexandria, Virginia
The community is invited to attend a site walk with City staff to review options for improving accessibility to the Fort Ward Park playground. The meeting will be held on Saturday, May 21, at 10 a.m. at Fort Ward Park, 4301 West Braddock Road. The walk will start at the existing playground located in Area 1. Staff will provide options identified to relocate the existing playground to a more accessible location in the park. The walk will visit each optional site.

In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be rescheduled. For additional information and to RSVP for this activity, contact judy.lo@alexandriava.gov.

For additional information about the Fort Ward Park Playground Accessibility Project visit the Fort Ward Area Management Plan website.

The City of Alexandria is committed to compliance with the City’s Human Rights Code and the Americans with Disabilities Act. For reasonable disability accommodation, contact judy.lo@alexandriava.gov or Virginia Relay 711.

Alexandria is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 139,966, Located along the western bank of the Potomac River, Alexandria is approximately 7 miles (11 km) south of downtown Washington, D.C.

