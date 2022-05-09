ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accused bank robber found in Florida

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
 2 days ago

HIGH POINT — A man has been arrested in Florida and charged in last week’s robbery of a bank in north High Point.

Robert Elwood Watkins Sr. was arrested by The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force at an Amtrak station in Tampa. Watkins is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, the High Point Police Department announced Monday. Watkins is accused of going to the Truist bank branch in the 1300 block of Eastchester Drive at noon May and giving a teller a note demanding money. Police have not disclosed how much money was taken.

No other information about Watkins, including his age, was immediately available.

Police originally said the robber was a white man who appeared to be in his 50s.

IN THIS ARTICLE
High Point, NC
