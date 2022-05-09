ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Homicide at 2911 E Ledbetter Drive

dpdbeat.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, May 9, 2022, at approximately 7:42 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at the 7-11 located at 2911 E. Ledbetter Drive. When officers arrived, they found the victim,...

dpdbeat.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS DFW

3 injured, 1 arrested in overnight Dallas shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Three people were injured in a Dallas shooting that took place in the early morning of May 7.At about 12:20 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the intersection of Meyers St. and Al Lipscomb Way. DART Police also put out a call for assistance from the location.When the DART officers arrived, they were flagged down by bystanders who reported a body on the ground.The DART officers found two victims a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman.Both victims were transported to a local hospital, the man in critical condition and the woman in stable condition.Another victim, a 22-year-old woman, was also taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. During the investigation, officers discovered that the 22-year-old woman was arguing with the suspect, Lucinda Williams, 30. The suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting at the 22-year-old. The gunfire struck all three victims, including the 20-year-old man and 19-year-old woman who were waiting for a ride nearby. They were not involved in the argument.Williams was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault. Her bond will be set by a magistrate.Police said the investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Homicide detectives investigating after Semaj Mills, 18, fatally shot

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are searching for a killer after 18-year-old Semaj Mills was fatally shot in the neck on May 9. Officers found Mills shortly before 8 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on 2911 E. Ledbetter Drive in Dallas. Dallas Fire and Rescue took him to a local hospital where he died. The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Homicide Detective Jacob White, at 214.671.3690 or by email at jacob.white@dallascityhall.com. 
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Police searching for fatal shooting suspect in southeast Oak Cliff

DALLAS — Police are investigating one of the city’s latest homicides. The fatal shooting happened near East Ledbetter Drive and Sunnyvale Street on Monday. Yellow crime tape was stretched across several streets and business parking lots as investigators gathered evidence. “It hurts,” said Sandra Potter as she rushed...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Homicide
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Nationwide Report

23-year-old Kyra Richardson dead after a two-vehicle accident in Dallas (Dallas, TX)

23-year-old Kyra Richardson dead after a two-vehicle accident in Dallas (Dallas, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 23-year-old Kyra Richardson as the woman who lost her life following a traffic collision early Saturday morning in Dallas. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place just after 2:30 a.m. on the President George Bush Turnpike near Midway Road [...]
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Shot Twice in Groin Outside Fort Worth Convenience Store

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting where a woman was shot twice in the groin during an argument at a convenience store overnight Sunday. According to police, officers were notified about the shooting at 1:22 a.m. Monday after a woman showed up at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth with two gunshot wounds.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy