Crime in Bozeman is a hot-button issue with many folks, so what are the statistics? Now we know. The Bozeman Police Department released a report of the crime committed in the first quarter of 2022 and it's an exciting read. With many new people moving into the Bozeman area, locals have been wondering if crimes have been going up, but according to these statistics, there is hope.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO