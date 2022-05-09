Etheridge to face death penalty for Dec. 2 triple-murder

Triple-homicide suspect Ricky L. Etheridge Jr. will face the death penalty when he goes on trial, a judge has ruled.

The judge’s decision quashed efforts by Etheridge’s defense counsel to prevent the state from seeking the death penalty.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett ruled Monday that the state could proceed with seeking the death penalty for Etheridge, who is facing three counts of first-degree murder in the Dec. 2, 2021 shooting deaths of Jaquan Tobias White, Takeyia De’Shay Berry and Berry’s 3-year-old daughter, Allura Pledger. The three were shot and killed near the intersection of Perry and Jordan streets a r o u n d 5 p.m. on Dec. 2, Elizabeth City police said.

Tillett’s decision concluded a “Rule 24” hearing held in Pasquotank Superior Court, Monday morning. The hearing was a procedural step in criminal cases in which the defendant has been charged with a crime punishable by the death penalty.

District Attorney Andrew Womble said in April that his office would not have asked for the hearing if it wasn’t seeking to try Etheridge as a capital murder defendant.

Etheridge was 34 at the time of his arrest in Norfolk, Virginia on Dec. 15, 2021. He was extradited to North Carolina on Jan. 14 and has remained confined at Albemarle District Jail since.Before reaching his decision Monday, Tillett heard arguments from Etheridge’s attorney Jeff Dobson and assistant District Attorney Kim Pellini.

Dobson argued that the death penalty should not apply to his client because of procedural missteps on the state’s part.

According to North Carolina’s “General Rules of Practice for the Superior and District Courts, Rule 24 states that within 10 days of a Superior Court taking jurisdiction of a case, the district attorney must request from the presiding judge a pretrial conference that must be attended by the prosecutor and defense attorney. The conference must be held within 45 days of the request.

In April, Dobson told The Daily Advance that Womble’s office should have made the request for the Rule 24 hearing as early as Jan. 3, the day Etheridge was indicted for the three murders by a Pasquotank grand jury. Dobson also said that 10-day mark should have started on Jan. 3, the day of Etheridge’s indictment. He presented similar arguments on Monday.

Pellini said the District Attorney’s office sent Dobson written notice of intent to seek the death penalty on March 18, almost a month before Etheridge’s first court appearance on Monday, April 3.

“We’d argue there is no prejudice to the defendant,” Pellini told the court.

Dobson also argued to have the cell phone in Etheridge’s custody at the time of his arrest returned to the defense. According to Dobson, the phone has exculpatory evidence his team would like to review.

Dobson said the state has not provided him a copy of the search warrant for Etheridge’s phone and thereby it should be returned.

Pellini said the phone is in the custody of a state crime lab and she did not have a copy of the warrant with her in court Monday.

Tillett ordered the state to provide Dobson a copy of the warrant within five days or return the phone.

Etheridge faces additional felony charges in connection with the Dec. 2 triple homicide. He’s also charged with three counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property, causing serious injury, and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a felon and habitual felon, according to court documents.

A second Elizabeth City man, Terence Tyrone Seymore, indicted in the Dec. 2 shootings was arrested in New Bern in January.