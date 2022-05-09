ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy football expert drops Tyreek Hill in rankings due to trade to Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins spent a lot of capital to acquire wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs.

General manager Chris Grier sent them a 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick, 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick before giving the wideout a four-year extension worth $120 million.

With all that they gave up, the Dolphins are expecting to get an elite playmaker who can really help take their offense to the next level.

However, with Hill going from catching passes from Patrick Mahomes to being on the receiving end of targets from Tua Tagovailoa there will likely be a dip in his production. In his four seasons with Mahomes, Hill averaged 85 receptions for 1,213.5 yards and 11 touchdowns.

That expected drop has fantasy owners and experts starting to get a little worried. ESPN’s Matthew Berry has dropped Hill down in his rankings from the fourth wide receiver to the eighth.

This is something that everyone expects. No matter how good you think Tagovailoa can be with all of his new weapons, it’s a certainty that he won’t be on the level with Mahomes, and it would be unfair to expect that of him.

Miami is hoping that Hill can be a difference-maker in aqua and orange, and there’s still a strong chance that he’ll be a WR1 in fantasy.

