ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

MMA Junkie Radio #3258: The good, bad and ugly from UFC 274

By MMA Junkie Radio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xDve3_0fYL8g9C00

Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,258, the guys unpack UFC 274 and the fallout from Saturday night’s pay-per-view in Phoenix. They also look back on Bellator 280 and 2022 PFL 3 from Friday night. Lots to cover! Tune in!

Stream or download this and all episodes of MMA Junkie Radio over at OmnyStudio. You can also catch it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and more. A new episode of the podcast is released every Monday and Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
mmanews.com

Watch: Female Fan Rushes Octagon At UFC 274, Instantly Regrets It

An overzealous female fan stormed the Octagon during Saturday’s UFC 274 pay-per-view and instantly regretted it. After missing weight and then losing to Piera Rodriguez at last month’s UFC 273, strawweight Kay Hansen was granted her walking papers from the premier MMA organization. Some fans may have thought,...
UFC
FanSided

Watch a woman scale barriers, charge the Octagon at UFC 274

A fan tried to climb into the Octagon at UFC 274 on Saturday, May 7. It did not go well for them. If there is one thing that you could possibly do at a professional sporting event that will not turn out well for you, it is running on the field of play. Whether that is a football field or a basketball court. If a fan were to run onto it, they are more likely than not to get tackled by security and subsequently arrested.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

Video: Fan tries to rush the octagon at UFC 274, gets launched by security

A disclaimer to all UFC fans: If you try to rush the octagon, bad things are going to happen. One particularly foolish fan found that out over the weekend at UFC 274. In a clip uploaded on Sunday by TikTok user Shriak Sharma, the offending attention-seeker vaults over a barrier in the stands and attempts to rush the cage amid the ensuing chaos of Charles Oliveira’s first-round submission win over Justin Gaethje. The young woman, who is unidentified in the clip, manages to climb just feet away from her goal — before promptly getting tossed to the floor by security in Phoenix’s Footprint Center.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

Joe Lauzon: ‘It sucks’ that Donald Cerrone was forced out of UFC 274, unsure if fight will be rebooked

Joe Lauzon isn’t happy about having his fight pulled out from under him at UFC 274. Lauzon was supposed to face Donald Cerrone in a highly anticipated lightweight matchup at UFC 274. But just hours before the fight was supposed to go down, Cerrone was forced out of the fight due to illness, reportedly the result of food poisoning. It was an unfortunate setback for Lauzon, who hasn’t competed since 2019.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junkie#Combat#Mma Junkie Radio#Pfl#Omnystudio
bjpenndotcom

Video | Fan attempts to scale the cage at UFC 274, gets thrown to the ground by security

A fight fan tried to get into the Octagon at UFC 274 but it did not end well for her. After Charles Oliveira submitted Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, and the highlight was playing on the jumbotron, a fan jumped out of her first-row seat to run towards the Octagon. At first, it looked like she planned it perfectly as she was right behind people making their way to the Octagon, but once a security guard saw her make the leap she was thrown to the ground.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Tony Ferguson Breaks Silence After Brutal KO Loss To Michael Chandler At UFC 274: ‘We Were Just Getting Started’

Tony Ferguson has finally broken his silence after suffering a nasty second-round knockout loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274. Ferguson was knocked out by Chandler on the main card of the UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) in the second round. Chandler landed a beautiful front-kick to the face that landed perfectly, shutting Ferguson’s lights out early in the second round. It was the first time in his career that Ferguson was knocked unconscious.
UFC
mmanews.com

Joe Rogan Told Dana White Not To Book Makhachev vs. Dariush Next

Joe Rogan doesn’t think Dana White should book Islam Makhachev vs. Beniel Dariush after UFC 274. UFC 274 went down live on pay-per-view (PPV) this past weekend from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The event featured several bouts that were key to the landscape of the lightweight division.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMAmania.com

Charles Oliveira challenges Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz to fight on the same night, Mac responds

Charles Oliveira was stripped of his Lightweight title leading up to UFC 274 when he missed weight by a half-pound, but that somehow hasn’t affected his swagger one bit. “Do Bronx” showed up on fight night decked out in a baller red suit, without an apparent care in the world. Then he went into the cage and took the fight to Justin Gaethje, going punch for punch with the legendary power striker and coming out on top. He ended up choking out Gaethje just 3:22 into the first round (watch highlights here).
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Report | UFC 274 has highest selling pay-per-view of the year

UFC 274 was a big success for the Las Vegas-based promotion. The card was supposed to have two titles on the line as Charles Oliveira was defending his lightweight strap against Justin Gaethje. Rose Namajunas, meanwhile, was looking to defend her strawweight title against Carla Esparza, along with Michael Chandler fighting Tony Ferguson.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC announces UFC 276 lineup including Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3

The UFC’s International Fight Week will feature a loaded fight card in Las Vegas. During Saturday night’s UFC 274 broadcast, the promotion revealed the current lineup for UFC 276, which includes a middleweight championship headliner as Israel Adesanya defending his title against top contender Jared Cannonier. The event takes place July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Joanna Jedrzejcyzk drops truth bomb on Carla Esparza after UFC 274

Carla Esparza is the strawweight champion again after a historically bad fight at UFC 274 and she already has many people hoping to fight her. Joanna Jedrzejcyzk recently spoke out about the new champion and she did not hold back. Joanna Jedrzejcyzk originally beat Carla Esparza in 2015 to become...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WWE confirms Charlotte Flair taking time off, out of action ‘indefinitely’

Selling it as part of her recent storyline with Ronda Rousey, WWE confirmed today that Charlotte Flair will be out of action “indefinitely.” Flair’s status was originally announced on The Bump, the company’s Wednesday streaming show, before being repeated in the form of a “medical update” on WWE.com. UPDATE: @MsCharlotteWWE will be out of action indefinitely as a result of injuries suffered in her match at #WMBacklash at the hands of @RondaRousey, @WWETheBump has reported. https://t.co/hKVzfaunBH — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2022 Flair and Rousey took part in a brutal I Quit Match this past Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash, with Flair’s SmackDown Women’s Championship...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
154K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy