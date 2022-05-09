ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwards Air Force Base, CA

Edwards AFB hosts 163rd Attack Wing MQ-9

By Master Sgt. Neil Ballecer
aerotechnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an unprecedented move towards Gen. CQ Brown’s charge to “Accelerate Change or Lose,” the 163rd Attack Wing executed their first ever MQ-9 Agile Combat Employment to a Forward Operating Site, flying from March Air Reserve Base to Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 4, 2022....

www.aerotechnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
aerotechnews.com

Davis-Monthan kicks off Bushwhacker 22-03

The 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., will conduct the sixth iteration of its Dynamic Wing Exercise at the base, May 9-13, 2022. The primary focus of this iteration will be command and control, preparing Airmen to integrate into existing joint C2 structures in any austere or contested environment. This will be the first Dynamic Wing Exercise since the 355th Wing was designated a Lead Wing by Air Combat Command in January.
ARIZONA STATE
aerotechnews.com

Major Accident Response Exercise: DM always prepared

Major Accident Response Exercises are held quarterly at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., and incorporated into the 355th Wing’s readiness training. These exercises are also scheduled before air shows and the annual Heritage Flight Training Course, so personnel are primed for any base emergency. “The importance of these exercises...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

Luke’s 56th FW hosts Arizona Congressional staff delegation

Members from the Arizona Congressional Staff Delegation received a mission brief and tour from the 56th Fighter Wing leadership during a visit, May 5, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The brief provided an overview of the 56th FW’s mission and capabilities. Familiarization with processes and systems implemented by...
ARIZONA STATE
aerotechnews.com

California holds Boeing accountable for cleanup at Santa Susana Field Laboratory

In a major development to strengthen the cleanup of contaminated soil, groundwater, and stormwater runoff at the Santa Susana Field Laboratory in southeastern Ventura County, the California Environmental Protection Agency announced May 9 a comprehensive framework that establishes strict cleanup protocols and timelines for Boeing. The framework involves two agencies...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edwards Air Force Base, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Government
aerotechnews.com

Contracts Briefs

Aery Aviation LLC,* Newport News, Va., (N0042122D0074); ASR International Corp.,* Hauppauge, N.Y., (N0042122D0075); Attollo LLC,* Cumberland, R.I., (N0042122D0076); Bowhead Mission Solutions LLC,* Springfield, Va., (N0042122D0077); Cherokee Nation Red Wing LLC,* Tulsa, Okla., (N0042122D0078); Eagle Systems Inc.,* California, Md., (N0042122D0079); Engineering Solutions and Technology Applications ñ Odyssey LLC,* Chula Vista, Calif., (N0042122D0080); First Division Consulting Inc.,* Burke, Va., (N0042122D0081); LTM Inc.,* Havelock, N.C., (N0042122D0082); Matanzas Engineering and Technology LLC,* St. Augustine, Fla., (N0042122D0083); Naval Systems Inc.,* Lexington Park, Md., (N0042122D0084); Sierra Management and Technologies Inc.,* California, Md., (N0042122D0085); Synectic Solutions Inc.,* Oxnard, Calif., (N0042122D0086); Tekla Research Inc.,* Fredericksburg, Va., (N0042122D0087); The Lockwood Group LLC,* Belcamp, Md., (N0042122D0088); Tri Star Engineering Inc.,* Bloomington, Ind., (N0042122D0089); VectorCSP LLC,* Elizabeth City, N.C., (N0042122D0090); and Velocit.e LLC,* California, Md., (N0042122D0091), are awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The estimated aggregate ceiling for this contract is $346,526,131, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. This contract provides product support management integration support, to include program management and logistics support services for the acquisition and life cycle sustainment of specified weapons systems, system of systems, sub-systems, and support equipment for multiple Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) program offices, Echelon III /IV commands, and NAVAIR Sustainment Group departments. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., (80 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured, as a small business set aside, via an electronic request for proposal; 18 offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.
ECONOMY
aerotechnews.com

BAE Systems flight tests third party SABER software upgrades

BAE Systems has successfully flight tested three third-party software applications on its Scalable Adaptive Bank of Electronic Resources technology. SABER is the backbone of Compass Call, a next-generation electromagnetic attack weapon system that disrupts enemy command and control communications, radar, and navigation systems. The test flights demonstrated the technology’s agility...
The Weather Channel

Mansions Burn in Southern California Wildfire (PHOTOS)

A fast-moving wildfire spread into a gated community in Laguna Niguel, California, Wednesday night, destroying at least 20 homes, some of which were multi-million-dollar mansions. The fire has been named the Coastal Fire, and it has burned less than half of a square mile. The fire is 0% contained according...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
KCRA.com

Coastal Fire: Evacuation orders issued as Southern California homes are destroyed

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. — A fast-moving brush fire in Southern California that has burned several homes prompted evacuation orders for nearby residents. Helicopter aerials from NBC affiliate KNBC show flames from what is known as the Coastal Fire burning along the canyon area between Laguna Niguel and Aliso Viejo in Orange County. At an evening briefing with Southern California fire officials, a spokesperson said about 20 homes were destroyed.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Air Base#Air Force Reserve#Agile Combat Employment#Multi Capable Airmen#Ace#Mca#Attack Squadron#Operations#Modern U S Air Force
Cheddar News

Why LA Destroyed Its World Class Transit System

Here’s a sentence that makes you think: Los Angeles used to have one of the best mass transit systems in the world. But today, the city of Angels is known for its terrible traffic and poor public transit. In the early 20th century, LA relied on streetcars: trolleys with stops throughout Southern California. But in 1961 the last passenger streetcar took its final ride. Why? Well a popular conspiracy theory blames GM. But is that true? Cheddar explains.
KTVU FOX 2

California fire destroys mansions

A wildfire that erupted Wednesday afternoon in coastal Southern California raced through coastal bluffs of multimillion-dollar mansions, burning at least 20 homes, fire officials said. The flames were fanned by gusty ocean winds but they were dying down Wednesday night. No injuries were reported but several streets were ordered evacuated. Allie Rasmus reports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KTLA

These are your rights if you live in California and work outdoors in temperatures above 80°

California requires employers whose employees work outdoors to implement heat illness prevention measures, KTLA sister station KTXL reports. According to the U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 344 workers died from environmental heat exposure between 2011 and 2019. In addition to normal OSHA protections provided by the federal government, outdoor workers on the job have […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

California child who died was allegedly subject to exorcism

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl whose death last fall has been ruled a homicide was the subject of an alleged exorcism last year at a Northern California church, a newspaper reported Tuesday. The child, Arely Naomi Proctor, died last September after family members performed a ceremony to “liberate her of her evil The post California child who died was allegedly subject to exorcism appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Inmate dies after suffering health emergency at West Valley Detention Center

An inmate died after suffering a health emergency at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on May 11, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 10:48 p.m., deputies at the jail facility discovered that Simon Aceves Vigil was not breathing, the Sheriff’s Department said. Jail medical staff responded, performed CPR, and revived Vigil.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Rodney King's Youngest Daughter Reported Missing in Santa Monica

The 29-year-old daughter of Rodney King has been reported missing, police and family members said,. Tristan Uniqua King, Rodney King's youngest daughter, was last seen April 26 in Las Vegas, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. A missing person report was filed Friday with the department. Tristan King told...
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

School bus, SUV collision injures several people in Lake Elsinore

Several people, including children, were hurt in a collision Thursday involving an SUV and a school bus in Lake Elsinore.The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on State Route 74, just west of Riverside Street. According to Riverside County Fire, one person had to be extricated from the wreckage, and there were at least three people with injuries ranging from serious to minor.One child suffered a leg injury, according to the California Highway Patrol. Caltrans says both sides of State Route 74 remain closed for an unknown duration.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy