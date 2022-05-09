Edwards AFB hosts 163rd Attack Wing MQ-9

Aery Aviation LLC,* Newport News, Va., (N0042122D0074); ASR International Corp.,* Hauppauge, N.Y., (N0042122D0075); Attollo LLC,* Cumberland, R.I., (N0042122D0076); Bowhead Mission Solutions LLC,* Springfield, Va., (N0042122D0077); Cherokee Nation Red Wing LLC,* Tulsa, Okla., (N0042122D0078); Eagle Systems Inc.,* California, Md., (N0042122D0079); Engineering Solutions and Technology Applications ñ Odyssey LLC,* Chula Vista, Calif., (N0042122D0080); First Division Consulting Inc.,* Burke, Va., (N0042122D0081); LTM Inc.,* Havelock, N.C., (N0042122D0082); Matanzas Engineering and Technology LLC,* St. Augustine, Fla., (N0042122D0083); Naval Systems Inc.,* Lexington Park, Md., (N0042122D0084); Sierra Management and Technologies Inc.,* California, Md., (N0042122D0085); Synectic Solutions Inc.,* Oxnard, Calif., (N0042122D0086); Tekla Research Inc.,* Fredericksburg, Va., (N0042122D0087); The Lockwood Group LLC,* Belcamp, Md., (N0042122D0088); Tri Star Engineering Inc.,* Bloomington, Ind., (N0042122D0089); VectorCSP LLC,* Elizabeth City, N.C., (N0042122D0090); and Velocit.e LLC,* California, Md., (N0042122D0091), are awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The estimated aggregate ceiling for this contract is $346,526,131, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. This contract provides product support management integration support, to include program management and logistics support services for the acquisition and life cycle sustainment of specified weapons systems, system of systems, sub-systems, and support equipment for multiple Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) program offices, Echelon III /IV commands, and NAVAIR Sustainment Group departments. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., (80 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured, as a small business set aside, via an electronic request for proposal; 18 offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

