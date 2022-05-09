What Is An Emergency Services District?

KAUFMAN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A boil water notice has been issued for residents in the City of Kemp.Because of reduced distribution system pressure, caused by a leak on the main distribution line, the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality is requiring all customers in Kemp to boil their water before drinking, washing hands/face, brushing teeth or other types of consumption.Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers are being advised to follow the directive.To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for human consumptionWater should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutesIn lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottle water or obtain water from some other suitable sourceOfficials with the City of Kemp say they will send another notice when it is no longer necessary to boil the water.

KEMP, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO