ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Man in fatal crash identified

By César Rodriguez
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p738b_0fYKtS1v00
Pictured is the Best Western located on Bob Bullock Loop with Doctors Hospital in the background. (Courtesy/Google Maps)

The man who died in a crash on Mother’s Day has been identified.

Laredo police identified him as Pedro Leyva, 28.

The incident occurred at about 2:09 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Bob Bullock Loop.

A Jeep Cherokee driven by Leyva traveled the wrong way into oncoming traffic and crashed head on with a truck tractor.

Leyva was pronounced dead at the scene. The Laredo Police Traffic Unit and Crimes Against Persons investigators were requested to the scene as per protocol.

An investigation is underway.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Four arrested after cross-city car chase

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four were arrested for the theft of a motor vehicle that led to a cross-city car chase. Kaitlynn Munoz, 29, Alejandra Sanchez, 30, Rosalinda Torres, 30, and Daniel Arguellas, 39, were arrested on charges of motor vehicle theft and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to a release from Harlingen PD. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
kgns.tv

School bus accident on Shiloh sends woman to the hospital

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident involving a school bus in north Laredo sends one woman to the hospital. Laredo Police, UISD Police, and the Laredo Fire Department were all called out to the intersection of Shiloh and Navajo Friday morning for a two-vehicle accident involving a school bus. According...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo man sentenced to prison for 2018 murder

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man accused of murder back in 2018 has been found guilty and will spend a total of 15 years behind bars. The jury came down with that verdict on Thursday for Hector Rivera Junior. It all stems from an incident that happened back in November...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Accidents
KIII 3News

Two people killed in crash between Sinton, Mathis

SINTON, Texas — Two South Texas residents were killed in a crash between Mathis and Sinton Thursday morning, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said. The crash happened on TX-188 and FM 796. Two vehicles were involved and photos from the scene show one truck on its side. San...
SINTON, TX
kurv.com

Second Suspect In McAllen Bar Rape Charged

A second person has been charged following the apparent rape of an underage woman in a downtown McAllen bar last month. 47-year-old Jose Enrique Garza, an employee of The Alibi bar on South 17th Street, is accused of serving drinks to the underage victim and is charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor.
MCALLEN, TX
KIII 3News

Arrest made in fatal shooting in Banquete, Texas

BANQUETE, Texas — UPDATE: U.S. Marshals have arrested the suspect that allegedly shot and killed a man in Banquete early Thursday morning. Authorities said 19-year-old Xavier Zavala was arrested by U.S. Marshals in front of his home. When authorities apprehended him, no weapon was found on his person. Original...
BANQUETE, TX
fox44news.com

Temple man charged in meth dealing investigation

Temple, Tx (FOX 44) – An investigation into distribution of meth in the Temple area that developed back in April has led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man. After warrants were obtained, Jeremy Matthew Garza was arrested by Temple officers and booked into the Bell County Jail Thursday afternoon on a felony hold.
TEMPLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Bullock
ValleyCentral

Human smuggling attempt leads to pursuit, crash

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Border Patrol Station agents disrupted a human smuggling attempt that ended in a pursuit and crash. On Tuesday, MCS camera operators noticed a red Chevrolet loading migrants into the vehicle in a well-known smuggling area near Sullivan City. Moments later, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers discovered the […]
ValleyCentral

Officer charged following indecent assault

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Laredo Police Department has placed an officer on administrative re-assignment following an indecent assault. On April 6, Laredo PD received a complaint against an on-duty police officer. The complaint claimed that Jesus Hernandez, a 25-year veteran police officer, touched a woman in a “sexual manner over her clothes” while assisting […]
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Sheriff: Man rescued from tower in La Feria

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Fire Department rescued a man from a tower in La Feria. Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to a man about 200 feet up a tower in the city of La Feria. Several agencies responded to the scene and negotiators began talking to the man to keep the man calm. […]
LA FERIA, TX
kgns.tv

Two vehicle crash in south Laredo sends woman to hospital

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A two-vehicle collision in south Laredo sends one woman to the hospital overnight. The accident happened at around 11:48 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 83 and Lomas Del Sur. According to Laredo Police, a grey Mercedes SUV collided with a black Chevrolet pick up truck;...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Doctors Hospital#Jeep
kurv.com

Alton House Destroyed By Intoxicated Teenage Driver

A teenager is facing a DWI charge after crashing into a house in Alton. Police say a vehicle being driven by a female juvenile early Tuesday morning smashed into two other vehicles parked outside the house, then careened into the house. The wreck caused the roof of the small wood-frame home to come crashing down, destroying the home.
ALTON, TX
txktoday.com

Man charged with witness tampering in woman’s assault case

A Texarkana man is facing a charge of witness tampering in an assault case involving the mother of his child. Delshun Chappel, 33, is accused of offering drugs and car repairs to a man who was injured when his car was allegedly struck intentionally by a vehicle driven by Charquevya Kirkendall, 22, on April 28 in the parking lot of the Town North Apartments in Texarkana, Texas.
TEXARKANA, TX
myrgv.com

Man threatening to jump from La Feria tower rescued by firefighters

A man threatening to jump from a 200-foot tower was rescued by firefighters in La Feria on Friday. Here’s video of the rescue. Negotiators with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call shortly before noon Friday after the man threatened to jump from a lattice tower.
LA FERIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy