Preston, ID

Trevor Kim Johnson

Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrevor Kim Johnson 4/4/1985 - 5/6/2022 Trevor Kim Johnson, 37, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at the FCMC in Preston, Idaho. Trevor was born April 4, 1985, at the FCMC in Preston, Id. He is the 3rd child of parents Kim J. Johnson and Julie Moosman Johnson. Trevor...

www.hjnews.com

Herald-Journal

McHUGH, AUSTIN

McHUGH AUSTIN McHUGH 94 Logan passed away May 9, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

James, Patti K.

James Patti K. James 69 Smithfield passed away May 11, 2022. cvmortuary.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
SMITHFIELD, UT
Herald-Journal

Backed by the blue

Participants in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run supporting Special Olympics Utah make their way down Tremont Street in downtown Tremonton Thursday, May 12. The run started in Fielding and ended several hours later in Brigham City. Celebrating its 41st year in 2022, the Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness event for Special Olympics Utah. Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the Flame of Hope throughout Utah and into opening ceremonies of local competitions and into Special Olympics Utah Summer Games.
TREMONTON, UT
Herald-Journal

Pure horsepower: Health Days event among three official horse pulls in valley

Spud and Otis are a pair of Cache Valley athletes that have trained hard over the past winter — equine athletes, that is. They’re Belgian draft horses owned by Richmond resident Eric Christensen, and they’ll get a chance to match their muscle against other two-horse teams on Saturday during the Smithfield Health Days horse-pull competition.
RICHMOND, UT
Herald-Journal

Bunker, Sheila Cecile (Crowe)

Bunker Sheila Cecile Crowe Bunker 82 Las Vegas, NV passed away May 12, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A full obituary can be viewed at www.allenmortuaries.com .
LAS VEGAS, NV
Herald-Journal

Prep track & field: West Side girls finish 2nd at district meet

A strong second day was enough for the West Side girls track & field team to achieve one of their goals at the 2A Fifth District Championships. The Lady Pirates were hoping to prevail, but they did outpoint one of their two primary rivals at the two-day meet, which concluded Wednesday at Aberdeen High School. Soda Springs won the five-team girls competition with 114 points, followed by West Side (81 points) and defending district champion Aberdeen (77).
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Bankhead, Marla (Brenchley)

Bankhead Marla Brenchley Bankhead 85 Salt Lake City passed away May 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 21st at 12pm at the LDS Church located on 49 W 200 S in Wellsville, with a viewing prior starting at 10:30 am. A full obituary can be viewed online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
WELLSVILLE, UT
