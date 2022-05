JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Jefferson county commissioners are talking about moving all county courts under one roof. "It used to be in the Ohio Revised Code there had to be a court in Wintersville, there had to be a court in Dillonvale, and there had to be one in Toronto. That law has been changed, so there is an opportunity that we could do that if we wanted to. And not everybody is for doing that," Commissioner Tony Morelli said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO